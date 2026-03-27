France says it approached 35 countries over future Hormuz mission

VAUX-DE-CERNAY, France — France said its military chief held talks with around 35 countries on Thursday (March 26) as it sought partners and proposals for a mission to reopen the Strait of Hormuz once the US-Israeli war on Iran ends.

The United States' Western allies have said they will not take part in the ongoing conflict. But the behind-the-scenes activity underscores concern that, after the fighting, Iran could continue to threaten the waterway which carries about a fifth of global oil supplies.

Shipping there has already slowed to a ‌near halt after Iran struck vessels amid its conflict with the United States and Israel.

A French defence ministry statement did not name the foreign powers that held talks with Armed Forces Chief Fabien Mandon in a mass video conference, but said they came from all continents.

Strictly defensive initiative

Sources said they were initial discussions to see how countries saw the crisis and offer ideas and seek feedback on what a mission could look like.

"This initiative, independent of the ongoing military operations in the region, is strictly defensive in nature," the statement said.

"Its purpose is to organise the resumption of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz once hostilities have ceased."

Separately, Admiral Nicolas Vaujour, Chief of Staff for the French Navy, said he had held talks with 12 naval counterparts - including from Britain, Germany, Italy, India and Japan.

"We are exchanging views on issues related to freedom of navigation and maritime security, as the sea is a vital artery for our global economy and regional stability," he wrote on X on Thursday.

France, Britain take planning lead

Several countries are coordinating discussions. President Emmanuel Macron, who has suggested having a UN framework for any action in the strait, has said international efforts could only happen once hostilities calm, insurance and shipping firms are consulted and with Iran's consent.

France has deployed its aircraft carrier strike group to the eastern Mediterranean as well as two helicopter carriers and eight warships to the Middle East in preparation for possible future missions.

Britain has also said it is working with allies on a "viable" plan to reopen the Strait, a task Prime Minister Keir Starmer has described as being difficult without de-escalation in the Middle East.

A defence official said it was expected that any first phase would focus on mine-hunting, followed by a second phase to protect tankers crossing the area.

Demining would potentially be a major issue given the US lacks capacity by itself, sources have said.

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