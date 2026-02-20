France says surprised by European Commission presence at Board of Peace

PARIS — France said on Thursday (Feb 19) it was surprised that the European Commission had sent a commissioner to the Board of Peace in Washington saying it did not have the mandate to represent member states, its foreign ministry spokesperson said.

Pascal Confavreux said as far as Paris was concerned, the Board of Peace needed to recentre to focus on Gaza in line with a United Nations Security Council resolution and that until that ambiguity was lifted, France would not take part.

"Regarding the European Commission and its participation, in reality we are surprised because it does not have a mandate from the Council to go and participate," he told reporters, referring to the Council of the European Union's (EU) members.

US President Donald Trump is presiding over the first meeting of his Board of Peace on Thursday with the event expected to include representatives from more than 45 nations.

Most European governments have opted to not send top-level representatives to the gathering, but the European Commission has said that its commissioner for the Mediterranean, Dubravka Suica, is attending.

"Our objective is clear: coordinated action, accountable governance, and tangible results for the Palestinian people," Suica wrote on social media platform X on Thursday ahead of the meeting.

While Suica is attending as an observer, several EU member states have raised concerns about an EU commissioner participating in a meeting of a body many EU governments see as undermining international law.

Some diplomats have also questioned whether the European Commission has a mandate to decide on sending a representative without approval from capitals.

"It is surprising that the Commission has decided to be represented at the event, given that numerous countries have expressed concerns about its potential instrumentalisation and have questioned the credibility of an initiative that appears to seek to supplant the United Nations," a Belgian diplomat said.

Europeans have also been divided on how to approach the US-led gathering, with some sending officials in an observer capacity. The United Kingdom and Germany have sent ambassadors to the event, while France has opted not to be represented.

The Commission has defended Suica's attendance as in line with its commitment to the implementation of a ceasefire and part of the institution's efforts to support Gaza's recovery and reconstruction.

