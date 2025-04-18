France says Ukraine talks in Paris with US officials shows Europe at the table

PARIS - Talks in Paris between US officials Marco Rubio and Steve Witkoff, Ukraine and Europe's top three powers were excellent and started a process where Europeans are involved in talks over Ukraine's future, a senior French official said.

"The 'E3' are around the table and we're doing it with a European ambition," a senior adviser to President Emmanuel Macron told reporters after the talks at the Elysee Palace on Thursday (April 17), referring to France, Britain and Germany.

"What's important is that we have started a process in Paris today that is positive and where the Europeans are associated," the adviser said.

A meeting of top negotiators from the same countries will take place in London next week, he added.

[[nid:715373]]