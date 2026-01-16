Award Banner
France says US action against Greenland could endanger EU trade, FT reports

French Minister for Economy, Finance, and Industrial, Energy and Digital Sovereignty Roland Lescure arrives to deliver a statement before a meeting on the 2026 budget bill (PLF 2026) with parliamentary groups representatives at the Bercy Economy and Finance Ministry in Paris, France, Jan 6, 2026.
PHOTO: Reuters file
PUBLISHED ONJanuary 16, 2026 6:47 AM

France's Finance Minister Roland Lescure has warned US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent that any move to seize Greenland would amount to a "crossed line" endangering Europe's economic relationship with Washington, the Financial Times reported on Friday (Jan 16).

"Greenland is a sovereign part of a sovereign country that is part of the EU. That shouldn't be messed around [with],", Lescure told FT.

When asked whether the EU should retaliate with economic sanctions if US President Donald Trump were to invade Greenland, Lescure told FT "I'm not going there. I mean, obviously, if that happened we would be in a totally new world for sure, and we would have to adapt accordingly."

