France to scrap Covid-19 test requirement for vaccinated travellers

PARIS - France will ease some restrictions on foreign travellers from Saturday to reflect an improving pandemic situation, no longer requiring that those with a European vaccination certificate undertake a Covid-19 test before departing for France, the prime minister’s office said in a statement.

Non-vaccinated travellers must still show proof of a negative test to enter the country but travellers coming from countries where the circulation of the coronavirus circulation is moderate, the so-called “green countries”, will no longer have to undertake a test and self-isolate upon arrival, it said.

ALSO READ: 'We will not yield', French lawmaker says after death threats over vaccine pass