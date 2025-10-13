France's Macron reappoints Lescure as finance minister amid budget turmoil

PARIS — The French presidency announced Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu's new cabinet line-up on Sunday (Oct 12), reappointing Roland Lescure, a close ally of Emmanuel Macron, as finance minister.

Lecornu's last government lasted just 14 hours. Lescure takes over the finance ministry at a time the government is under intense pressure to steer a budget for 2026 through a deeply divided parliament.

