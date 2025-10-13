Award Banner
Award Banner
world

France's Macron reappoints Lescure as finance minister amid budget turmoil

France's Macron reappoints Lescure as finance minister amid budget turmoil
Member of parliament Roland Lescure of the Ensemble pour la Republique (EPR) parliamentary group, speaks as he attends a political rally of the Renaissance party in Saint-Denis near Paris, France, on April 6.
PHOTO: Reuters
PUBLISHED ONOctober 13, 2025 1:34 AM

PARIS — The French presidency announced Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu's new cabinet line-up on Sunday (Oct 12), reappointing Roland Lescure, a close ally of Emmanuel Macron, as finance minister.

Lecornu's last government lasted just 14 hours. Lescure takes over the finance ministry at a time the government is under intense pressure to steer a budget for 2026 through a deeply divided parliament.

[[nid:723837]]

FRANCEFrench politicsfinanceministerPolitics and Government
This website is best viewed using the latest versions of web browsers.