world

France's Macron thanks China's Xi for his 'open attitude' on cognac issue

France's Macron thanks China's Xi for his 'open attitude' on cognac issue
France's President Emmanuel Macron speaks with Chinese President Xi Jinping ahead of an official state dinner as part of the Chinese president's two-day state visit to France, at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, May 6, 2024.
PHOTO: Ludovic Marin via Reuters
PUBLISHED ONMay 07, 2024 4:26 AM

PARIS — French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday (May 6) thanked Chinese President Xi Jinping for what he called "his open attitude" in an anti-dumping probe on cognac.

"I thank the president for his open attitude regarding provisional measures on cognac and for his wish not to implement them," Macron told a joint press conference, adding France hoped its products could continue having access to the Chinese market.

A French diplomatic source told Reuters that China will not impose taxes or custom duties on French cognac until the probe is over.

China opened an anti-dumping investigation into brandy imported from the European Union in January, seen by some as a counter-move to an EU probe on Chinese electric vehicles.

ALSO READ: Macron, von der Leyen press China's Xi on trade in Paris talks

WineFRANCEchinaXI JINPINGEmmanuel Macron
This website is best viewed using the latest versions of web browsers.