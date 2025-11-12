French foreign minister says US military operations in Caribbean violate international law

NIAGARA-ON-THE-LAKE, Canada — France is worried about US military operations in the Caribbean because they violate international law, the country's foreign minister Jean-Noel Barrot said on Tuesday (Nov 11).

The US military has carried out at least 19 strikes so far against suspected drug vessels in the Caribbean and off the Pacific coasts of Latin America, killing at least 76 people.

"We have observed with concern the military operations in the Caribbean region, because they violate international law and because France has a presence in this region through its overseas territories, where more than a million of our compatriots reside," Barrot said on the sidelines of the Group of Seven foreign ministers' summit in Canada.

"They could therefore be affected by the instability caused by any escalation, which we obviously want to avoid."

US officials said on Tuesday the world's largest aircraft carrier, the Gerald Ford, had moved into the region, adding to the eight warships, a nuclear submarine and F-35 aircraft already in the Caribbean.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has repeatedly alleged that the US buildup is designed to drive him from power.

[[nid:724266]]