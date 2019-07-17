French MPs agree Notre-Dame restoration as controversy swirls

PARIS - French MPs on Tuesday (July 16) approved a law on the reconstruction of Notre-Dame, three months after flames ravaged the great Paris cathedral, but with the rebuilding process still mired in controversy.

The cathedral, part of a Unesco world heritage site covering the banks of the River Seine in Paris, lost its gothic spire, roof and precious artefacts in the April 15 blaze.

Tourists in Paris are still heading to Notre-Dame to take photos and selfies, with the horrific fire only increasing its global fame, although they cannot access the esplanade in front of the building let alone the edifice itself.

But the passing of the reconstruction Bill in the National Assembly - after months of squabbles - marked only the start of the hugely controversial and sensitive rebuilding process.

"The hardest thing is now ahead of us. We need to strengthen the cathedral for ever and then restore it," said Culture Minister Franck Riester as the Bill was passed.

President Emmanuel Macron has said the reconstruction should be completed within five years, a deadline some experts see as too ambitious.

And he created an even greater furore by suggesting the toppled spire could be replaced by a steeple with a contemporary touch.

IN THE HEARTS OF THE FRENCH

The "aim is to give Notre-Dame a restoration appropriate for the place it has in the hearts of the French people and in the entire world," said Riester.

The Bill aims to organise the €850 million (S$1.3 billion) in donations which were pledged from individual, corporate and private donors after the blaze and to coordinate the painstaking restoration work.