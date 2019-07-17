French MPs agree Notre-Dame restoration as controversy swirls

A tourist bus passes in front of Notre-Dame on July 13, 2019, in Paris.
PHOTO: AFP
AFP

PARIS - French MPs on Tuesday (July 16) approved a law on the reconstruction of Notre-Dame, three months after flames ravaged the great Paris cathedral, but with the rebuilding process still mired in controversy.

The cathedral, part of a Unesco world heritage site covering the banks of the River Seine in Paris, lost its gothic spire, roof and precious artefacts in the April 15 blaze.

Tourists in Paris are still heading to Notre-Dame to take photos and selfies, with the horrific fire only increasing its global fame, although they cannot access the esplanade in front of the building let alone the edifice itself.

But the passing of the reconstruction Bill in the National Assembly - after months of squabbles - marked only the start of the hugely controversial and sensitive rebuilding process.

"The hardest thing is now ahead of us. We need to strengthen the cathedral for ever and then restore it," said Culture Minister Franck Riester as the Bill was passed.

President Emmanuel Macron has said the reconstruction should be completed within five years, a deadline some experts see as too ambitious.

And he created an even greater furore by suggesting the toppled spire could be replaced by a steeple with a contemporary touch.

IN THE HEARTS OF THE FRENCH

The "aim is to give Notre-Dame a restoration appropriate for the place it has in the hearts of the French people and in the entire world," said Riester.

The Bill aims to organise the €850 million (S$1.3 billion) in donations which were pledged from individual, corporate and private donors after the blaze and to coordinate the painstaking restoration work.

French luxury goods rivals, the billionaires Bernard Arnault and Francois-Henri Pinault, pledged €200 and €100 million apiece and they are likely to disburse the funds gradually to ensure they are spent well.

But the Bill's passage though parliament was held up by objections from the opposition, who complained the process was being rushed simply to ensure reconstruction was finished for the 2024 Olympic Games hosted by Paris.

Brigitte Kuster of the opposition Republicans said: "Imposing a deadline of five years from on high makes no sense."

But Riester insisted: "We are not confusing speed with hurry," adding that the cathedral was "not entirely saved" and that there was "still a risk" of collapse in some areas.

CONTEMPORARY GESTURE

The upper house Senate and lower chamber National Assembly failed to agree on a common text and the draft then went back to the National Assembly - where Macron's party has a majority - in a slightly modified form.

Ninety-one MPs voted for the Bill with eight votes against and 33 abstentions.

Riester also urged against complacency despite the high amounts pledged, saying that only 10 per cent of these promises have been realised as actual donations.

The architectural form of the reconstruction is not directly addressed in the text although it was discussed in parliament, where some deputies expressed concern over Macron's interest in a "contemporary architectural gesture".

Meanwhile, the Paris authorities remain concerned about above average amounts of lead from the roof present in the area around the cathedral, meaning its immediate vicinity is still closed.

The scaffolding around the cathedral and white canopy serving as a temporary roof mean Notre-Dame is a shadow of its pre-fire self, even if the two great medieval towers were preserved in all their glory.

Dozens of workers are at the site every day but they are focusing on securing the site and clearing debris rather than restoration.

The vault in particular is at risk of collapse and the process of securing it will last until the autumn, according to the culture ministry. Only then can an architect carry out a thorough check of the edifice before restoration work begins.

Paris prosecutors said in June a poorly stubbed-out cigarette or an electrical fault could have started the fire and opened an investigation into criminal negligence without targeting any individual.

On June 15, two months after the fire, clerics conducted the first mass inside the cathedral since the blaze, donning hard hats along with their robes for their safety.

More about

FRANCE fires history
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

Former Malaysian King divorces Russian ex-beauty queen wife after one year of marriage: Report
Former Malaysian King divorces Russian ex-beauty queen wife after one year of marriage: Report
How will our local celebrities look like in 40 years? Viral #faceappchallenge shows you how cruel time is
How will our local celebrities look like in 40 years? Viral #faceappchallenge shows you how cruel time is
Does NTUC FairPrice live up to its name? A survey of FairPrice house-brand prices
Does NTUC FairPrice live up to its name? A survey of FairPrice house-brand prices
Simon Yam doesn&#039;t want daughter Ella to join showbiz so she can spend time with him
Simon Yam doesn't want daughter Ella to join showbiz so she can spend time with him
Air China flight uproar after business class mayhem ends at police station
Air China flight uproar after business class mayhem ends at police station
&#039;Everything is gone&#039;: Family lost most of their belongings in Boon Lay HDB flat fire
'Everything is gone': Family lost most of their belongings in Boon Lay HDB flat fire
Prudential sues former agency leader for up to $2.5b for mass exodus of 244 agents
Prudential sues former agency leader for up to $2.5b for mass exodus of 244 agents
Olivia Newton-John proposed after taking hallucinogen
Olivia Newton-John proposed after taking hallucinogen
666 dengue cases recorded in Singapore last week, a 3-year high: NEA
666 dengue cases recorded in Singapore last week, a 3-year high: NEA
Disabled Foodpanda rider climbs 14 floors to deliver fried chicken in KL
Disabled Foodpanda rider climbs 14 floors to deliver fried chicken in KL
Myanmar nationals stage protest outside Singapore embassy in Washington
Myanmar nationals stage protest outside Singapore embassy in Washington
Crabtree and Evelyn is back in Singapore: Here&#039;s what you need to know
Crabtree and Evelyn is back in Singapore: Here's what you need to know

LIFESTYLE

Hire a private jet for your next holiday from Singapore for as low as $363 per flight hour
Hire a private jet for your next holiday from Singapore for as low as $363 per flight hour
Good deals must share July 15 - 21: $1 durian, free bubble milk tea, Ikea salmon croissant and other deals
$1 durian, free bubble milk tea, Ikea salmon croissant and other deals this week
Exercise you should and should not do if you have diabetes
Exercise you should and should not do if you have diabetes
House tour: Picture-perfect nostalgic 3-room HDB flat
House tour: Picture-perfect nostalgic 3-room HDB flat

Home Works

House tour: Picture-perfect nostalgic 3-room HDB flat
House tour: Picture-perfect nostalgic 3-room HDB flat
Built-in or freestanding: Which to go for in your home?
Built-in or freestanding: Which to go for in your home?
Swoon-worthy bedroom ideas you need to see
Swoon-worthy bedroom ideas you need to see
Home renovation guide: Tips to avoid getting duped when renovating your first place
Home renovation guide: Tips to avoid getting duped when renovating your first place

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Simon Yam&#039;s leggy daughter sends Chinese internet users into a frenzy
Simon Yam's leggy daughter sends Chinese internet users into a frenzy
Korean woman pieces together $600 in shredded banknotes, wins respect of the internet
Korean woman pieces together $600 in shredded banknotes, wins respect of the internet
This made my day: Veteran Malaysian pilot quits to fly with daughters
This made my day: Veteran Malaysian pilot quits to fly with daughters
&#039;Burnt pig&#039; comments still get S.H.E&#039;s Selina in tears 9 years later
'Burnt pig' comments still get S.H.E's Selina in tears 9 years later

SERVICES