French PM Bayrou says Elon Musk threatens democracies

PARIS — Elon Musk, the billionaire owner of social media network X and a close ally of US President Donald Trump, poses a threat to democracies, French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou said on Monday (Jan 27).

"Elon Musk is creating a threat to democracies," Bayrou said in a local TV interview. "Money should not give the right to rule consciences."

Bayrou's comments about Musk come after he warned last week that France and Europe as a whole would have to stand up to Trump and his policies, or risk being "dominated ... crushed ... marginalised."

Musk, the CEO of Tesla and the world's richest person, has shown a willingness to weigh in on foreign political issues. He has endorsed a German anti-immigration party ahead of elections slated in February, and has repeatedly commented on British politics, demanding Prime Minister Keir Starmer resign.

