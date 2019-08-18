French waiter shot dead for being 'too slow with sandwich'

Policemen stand in front of the eatery where a waiter was shot dead by a customer allegedly angry at having to wait for a sandwich, in the eastern Paris suburb of Noisy-le-Grand on Aug 17, 2019.
PHOTO: AFP
AFP

BOBIGNY - A customer shot a waiter dead at an eatery on the outskirts of Paris, apparently enraged at being made to wait for a sandwich, a source close to the investigation said Saturday (Aug 17).

The waiter's colleagues called police after he was shot in the shoulder with a handgun in the Noisy-le-Grand suburb east of Paris on Friday night, the source said.

Attempts to revive the 28-year-old failed and he died at the scene.

The gunman, who a witness said lost his temper "as his sandwich wasn't prepared quickly enough", fled the scene.

Police told AFP a murder investigation has been opened.

With the shooter still on the run Saturday, shocked residents gathered outside the pizza and sandwich eatery.

"He was killed for a sandwich?" one asked, unbelievingly.

It is sad," said a 29-year-old woman. "It's a quiet restaurant, without any problems. It just opened a few months ago."

But others noted high crime levels in the area, notably drug-dealing and public drunkenness.

