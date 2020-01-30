French writer Gabriel Matzneff 'regrets' his paedophile sex tourism in Asia

PARIS - French writer Gabriel Matzneff said in an interview on Wednesday (Jan 29) that he "regrets" his trips to Asia to have sex with children, claiming that at the time "no one ever said it was a crime".

The veteran essayist is being investigated by French police after a leading French publishing executive detailed how he abused her when she was 14 in an explosive new bestseller.

"A tourist should not behave like that," the 83-year-old told a French television channel in Italy, where he has fled to, to escape the storm the revelations stirred.

French publishing houses pulled his works from bookshops last month, a move that Matzneff has denounced.

"I find it stupid, extravagant that in 2020, I am facing grief for books I wrote more than 40 years ago," he said.

But in the new interview with BFMTV, he was more contrite.

"An adult should turn their head away and resist the temptation. Naturally, if I did something that was not good, I regret it.

"You were there as a traveller, and young boys and girls were trying to pull you in the street and jump on you under the benevolent eye of the police."

Matzneff never made any secret of his sexual preference for adolescent girls and boys and it did not stop him from winning the Renaudot prize in 2013.

He also was awarded major state honours in France.