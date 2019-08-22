French zoo 'outraged' by visitors writing names on rhino's back

ROYAN, France - Staff at a French zoo condemned on Wednesday (Aug 21) the "stupidity" of visitors who scratched their names into the back of a rhino.

A photograph of the 35-year-old female rhinoceros with the words "Camille" and "Julien" on its back has been widely shared on social media, triggering an outcry.

La Palmyre zoo in Royan in southwestern France said in a statement it was "outraged by the stupidity and disrespect" of the visitors but would not be taking legal action.

Animal lovers can touch the creatures when they approach the fence of their enclosure, it said, a "moving" experience which allows visitors to appreciate "the diversity and beauty of nature".