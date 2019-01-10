Fruit fly trial unlocks clues for 'polypill' to beat ageing

Scientists who gave fruit flies a triple drug combination treatment and found that it extended their lives by almost 50 per cent say their work offers clues on how to fight ageing in people.
PHOTO: Reuters
Reuters

LONDON - Scientists who gave fruit flies a triple drug combination treatment and found that it extended their lives by almost 50 per cent say their work offers clues on how to fight ageing in people.

The researchers said their aim is not to find the secret of eternal life, but to figure out the mechanism of the ageing process to find ways to help people stay healthy for longer.

"We are not trying to cheat death, but help people be healthy and disease-free in their final years," said Linda Partridge, a professor at University College London's Institute of Healthy Ageing and the Max Planck Institute for Biology of Ageing who co-led the work.

The three drugs - the mood stabiliser lithium, a cancer treatment called trametinib and an immune regulator called rapamycin - target different cellular processes and had a "quite remarkable" impact on the flies' lifespans, the scientists said.

And since the three drugs are all already in use as medical treatments, they are known to be safe to use in people, we have found that a combination drug treatment... may be an effective way to slow down the ageing process," said Jorge Castillo-Quan, who co-led the research.

Partridge said the findings add to growing evidence that so-called polypills - pills that combine low doses of multiple drugs - could one day help prevent age-related diseases.

"This may be possible by combining the drugs we're investigating with other promising drugs, but there is a long way to go," she said.

This research adds to previous studies finding that individually, lithium, trametinib and rapamycin can each extend lifespan in fruit flies.

That evidence has also been supported by further studies in mice and worms, the scientists said.

In this study, published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences journal, Castillo-Quan's team gave fruit flies doses of the three drugs separately and in combination.

Each drug individually extended lifespan by an average of 11 per cent, they found, and pairing two drugs extended lifespan by around 30 per cent. But when all three were combined, the fruit flies lived 48 per cent longer than flies that did not get the treatment.

"We found it was quite remarkable that this drug combination enabled them to live 48 per cent longer," said Castillo-Quan, who now works at Harvard Medical School in the United States.

The researchers said they plan to conduct more studies to try to decipher exactly how the drugs work in combination with each other.

They hope to move on to experiments in more complex animals, such as mice, to gauge the effects on the entire body before eventually progressing to human trials.

More about
Ageing Medical research

TRENDING

Malaysian man marries 2 women at the same time
Malaysian man marries 2 women at the same time
Hong Kong protester in serious condition after being shot by police in the chest
Hong Kong protester in serious condition after being shot by police in the chest
Shopping malls in KL that are not KLCC, Berjaya Times Square and Sungei Wang Plaza
Shopping malls in KL that are not KLCC, Berjaya Times Square and Sungei Wang Plaza
Kym Ng challenges TV queen Zoe Tay to an acting showdown
Kym Ng challenges TV queen Zoe Tay to an acting showdown
Indonesian girl, 11, jumps off motorcycle to escape from sexually abusive stepfather
Indonesian girl, 11, jumps off motorcycle to escape from sexually abusive stepfather
Homeowner squeaks displeasure over otters feasting on prized koi
Homeowner squeaks displeasure over otters feasting on prized koi
Bubble tea with Mark Lee, pig trotters with Jack Neo next for fried chicken mogul Nono?
Bubble tea with Mark Lee, pig trotters with Jack Neo next for fried chicken mogul Nono?
Socialite Jamie Chua&#039;s biggest designer bag regrets are all Chanels - an expert shares the best and worst bags to invest in
Socialite Jamie Chua's biggest designer bag regrets are all Chanels - an expert shares the best and worst bags to invest in
Meme roundup: All the dank parodies about the NUS molester who escaped jail time
Meme roundup: All the dank parodies about the NUS molester who escaped jail time
TOC editor Terry Xu applies to bring in PM Lee Hsien Loong&#039;s siblings in lawsuit
TOC editor Terry Xu applies to bring in PM Lee Hsien Loong's siblings in lawsuit
PMD battery catches fire while charging in Marsiling flat, elderly man taken to hospital
PMD battery catches fire while charging in Marsiling flat, elderly man taken to hospital
My son doesn&#039;t want me to wear a bikini, says Zoe Tay
My son doesn't want me to wear a bikini, says Zoe Tay

LIFESTYLE

The cost of vice: How expensive are alcohol &amp; cigarettes in the long-run?
The cost of vice: How expensive are alcohol & cigarettes in the long-run?
How to hire a maid in Singapore: Costs &amp; fees of a domestic helper (2019)
How to hire a maid in Singapore: Costs & fees of a domestic helper (2019)
Free 4th night stay at Conrad hotels, 10,000 free cups of coffee from 7-Eleven &amp; other deals this week
Free 4th night stay at Conrad hotels, 10,000 free cups of coffee from 7-Eleven & other deals this week
I did an &#039;Eat, Pray, Love&#039; trip in Nepal after quitting my job and did not regret it
I did an 'Eat, Pray, Love' trip in Nepal after quitting my job and did not regret it

Home Works

HDB entryways that will make you rethink your own
HDB entryways that will make you rethink your own
5 things to look out for when purchasing HDB resale flat
5 things to look out for when purchasing HDB resale flat
7 popular interior design trends that Singapore millennials would love for their home
7 popular interior design trends that Singapore millennials would love for their home
9 things every first-time HDB homeowner must know before renovating their flat
9 things every first-time HDB homeowner must know before renovating their flat

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Singaporean influencer Mongabong says people warned her about being friends with Xiaxue
Singaporean influencer Mongabong says people warned her about being friends with Xiaxue
Malaysian teacher staples 10-year-old boy&#039;s ear for not doing his homework
Malaysian teacher staples 10-year-old boy's ear for not doing his homework
Internet sensation The Try Guys, missing one, dying to try laksa. But durian...
Internet sensation The Try Guys, missing one, dying to try laksa. But durian...
This baby-faced Filipino teacher is actually 23
This baby-faced Filipino teacher is actually 23

SERVICES