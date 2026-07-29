A fugitive colonel is finally jailed in Chilean Victor Jara's murder case, decades after the crime

SANTIAGO, Chile — More than half a century passed before some measure of justice was served over the weekend for the murder of popular Chilean singer-songwriter Victor Jara.

Chilean police on Saturday arrested a retired military colonel who had been a fugitive for three years after being convicted of kidnapping and murdering Jara during Chile's military dictatorship and sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Despite the arrest, the musician's family says they are not completely satisfied.

"We learned that retired Colonel Nelson Haase Mazzei, who had been a fugitive from justice since 2023, was found and imprisoned. We appreciate this news," said Jara's daughter, Amanda Jara, in a letter published Sunday night. However, she added, "it is difficult to consider this justice."

The prominent military figure had been sentenced to 25 years and two days in prison for the kidnapping and murder of Jara and then-Director General of Prisons Littre Quiroga Carvajal.

Haase Mazzei, 80, was convicted in 2018 and his sentence was increased in 2023, along with those of six other military officers.

The crimes are considered to be among the most emblematic examples of the brutality that marked the 17-year dictatorship of late Gen Augusto Pinochet.

The former official fled before beginning his prison term. He was finally located and arrested this weekend — three years later — with Judge Paola Plaza of the Santiago Court of Appeals ordering his "immediate imprisonment", the Judiciary said in a statement.

The institution added that Haase Mazzei was the last of those convicted to begin serving his sentence.

One of the symbols of the so-called New Chilean Song, a musical and social movement born in the 1960s, Jara was murdered on Sept. 16, 1973, just five days after the coup that overthrew former President Salvador Allende.

Jara, then a 40-year-old member of the Communist Party of Chile who also worked as a professor at the State Technical University, was arrested on campus and taken to Chile Stadium, now renamed Víctor Jara Stadium.

There, he was separated from the nearly 5,000 other prisoners and taken to a private area. Along with Quiroga, he was tortured, violently assaulted and finally executed.

The singer suffered multiple fractures and his body had 44 bullet wounds, according to the findings of an investigation into his death and other crimes of the period.

In 1991, months after Pinochet's downfall and the restoration of democracy, an official report by the National Commission for Truth and Reconciliation found that Jara was the victim of a political execution and classified his killing as a grave human rights violation.

It also found that, in just three months, 890 people were killed as a direct consequence of the military coup.

In recent decades, Chile has established a series of truth commissions to investigate and determine responsibility for the violations committed between 1973 and 1990, ranging from murders and torture to forced disappearances and the illegal adoption of children.

Official documents estimate that during its 17 years, the military dictatorship left some 40,000 victims, including more than 2,000 people who were executed, 1,469 victims of enforced disappearance and thousands more tortured.

The courts have convicted hundreds of state agents and civilians for the crimes committed during the darkest period of Chile's modern history. However, there are no single, consolidated institutional figures that include all those sentenced.

Since 2024, the country has also promoted the so-called National Search Plan aimed at unifying the figures and outlining a road map for the search of disappeared detainees whose whereabouts remain unknown — a task that for years has largely fallen to the families of victims who to this date are still trying to figure out what happened with their loved ones.

"We hope that the police will manage to find all those who fled for crimes against humanity," Amanda Jara concluded in her letter. She now heads the Víctor Jara Foundation.

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