Fury over Charlie Hebdo cartoons on French army deaths

PARIS - French satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo on Sunday (Dec 1) defended itself following outrage over cartoons about a deadly military helicopter crash in Mali, the day before a memorial service for the 13 dead soldiers.

The magazine, which was itself the target of a devastating attack by Islamist extremists in January 2015, published the cartoons on its website.

The French army's chief of staff General Thierry Burkhard expressed his "indignation" at the cartoons in response to last week's deaths.

But Charlie Hebdo's editor Laurent "Riss" Sourisseau defended the magazine's "satirical spirit" on Sunday, while acknowledging the importance of the work of the French army.

The soldiers died last Monday when the two military helicopters in which they were travelling collided and crashed during a night-time operation in Mali against militants.

One of the five cartoons on Charlie Hebdo's website showed French President Emmanuel Macron standing in front of a coffin covered with the French tricolour. The text reads: "I joined the ranks to stand out from the crowd" - a slogan the army is using for its current recruitment campaign.

LONG ANTI-MILITARIST TRADITION

"Profound indignation and incomprehension at the sight of this drawing from @Charlie-Hebdo," the army chief of staff tweeted last Friday.

"My thoughts go first of all to the families of all those soldiers killed in combat to defend our freedoms," he added.

And in an open letter to Mr Sourisseau, he accused the magazine of having sullied the period of mourning for the bereaved families.

Mr Sourisseau, in his response on Sunday, wrote: "Our newspaper has to stay loyal to its satirical, sometimes provocative spirit."