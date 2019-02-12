Fury over Charlie Hebdo cartoons on French army deaths

In a photo taken on Nov 2, 2019, the editorial team of Charlie Hebdo newspaper taking part in a discussion about the freedom of the press during a World Forum for Democracy.
PHOTO: AFP
AFP

PARIS - French satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo on Sunday (Dec 1) defended itself following outrage over cartoons about a deadly military helicopter crash in Mali, the day before a memorial service for the 13 dead soldiers.

The magazine, which was itself the target of a devastating attack by Islamist extremists in January 2015, published the cartoons on its website.

The French army's chief of staff General Thierry Burkhard expressed his "indignation" at the cartoons in response to last week's deaths.

But Charlie Hebdo's editor Laurent "Riss" Sourisseau defended the magazine's "satirical spirit" on Sunday, while acknowledging the importance of the work of the French army.

The soldiers died last Monday when the two military helicopters in which they were travelling collided and crashed during a night-time operation in Mali against militants.

One of the five cartoons on Charlie Hebdo's website showed French President Emmanuel Macron standing in front of a coffin covered with the French tricolour. The text reads: "I joined the ranks to stand out from the crowd" - a slogan the army is using for its current recruitment campaign.

LONG ANTI-MILITARIST TRADITION

"Profound indignation and incomprehension at the sight of this drawing from @Charlie-Hebdo," the army chief of staff tweeted last Friday.

"My thoughts go first of all to the families of all those soldiers killed in combat to defend our freedoms," he added.

And in an open letter to Mr Sourisseau, he accused the magazine of having sullied the period of mourning for the bereaved families.

Mr Sourisseau, in his response on Sunday, wrote: "Our newspaper has to stay loyal to its satirical, sometimes provocative spirit."

"Nevertheless, I would like to say that we are aware of the importance of the work done by French soldiers to fight against terrorism."

The soldiers who died were serving with France's Barkhane mission helping local forces in the Sahel region of Africa fight the increasingly active extremist forces in the region.

Their bodies have been flown home and on Monday afternoon, Mr Macron will pay tribute to them in a special ceremony, which will also be attended by Mali's President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita.

As well as regularly attacking organised religion, Charlie Hebdo has a long tradition of anti-militarist satire. It is regularly denounced by its targets for going too far.

Its depictions of the Prophet Muhammad led to outrage, death threats and ultimately violence.

Two gunmen who claimed allegiance to Al-Qaeda killed 12 people in an attack on its offices in January 2015, in which many of its star cartoonists were killed.

More about
Paris cartoons magazine Military

TRENDING

Bride in Thailand invites ex-boyfriends to wedding, stirs debate online
Bride in Thailand invites ex-boyfriends to wedding, stirs debate online
Godfrey Gao death highlights dark side of China&#039;s reality TV craze
Godfrey Gao death highlights dark side of China's reality TV craze
New version of National Anthem to be unveiled tomorrow
New version of National Anthem to be unveiled tomorrow
Youth PKR leaders seek no-confidence vote against Anwar
Youth PKR leaders seek no-confidence vote against Anwar
SEA Games threatened as typhoon nears Philippines
SEA Games threatened as typhoon nears Philippines
Michael Lai, giant of film and TV music in Hong Kong, dies at 73
Michael Lai, giant of film and TV music in Hong Kong, dies at 73
K-pop singer HyunA won&#039;t tell lies anymore about her health after deaths of Sulli, Goo Hara
K-pop singer HyunA won't tell lies anymore about her health after deaths of Sulli, Goo Hara
Aaron Kwok will take his two daughters to Penang to eat durian and char kway teow
Aaron Kwok will take his two daughters to Penang to eat durian and char kway teow
Gossip mill: Carman Lee reveals if she would ever date Condor Heroes co-star Louis Koo - and other entertainment news this week
Carman Lee reveals if she would ever date Condor Heroes co-star Louis Koo
Car driver and PMD rider arrested for rash act after road spat in Tanjong Pagar
Car driver and PMD rider arrested for rash act after road spat in Tanjong Pagar
She bakes goodies with a sprinkling of good advice
She bakes goodies with a sprinkling of good advice
How a kampung tragedy sparked off a Singapore lifeguard’s journey
How a kampung tragedy sparked off a Singapore lifeguard’s journey

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

No more medical bill surprises
No more medical bill surprises
5 ways you damage your relationship with your child without even knowing it
5 ways you damage your relationship with your child without even knowing it
7 of the best hotels in Singapore where you can celebrate your birthday in style
7 of the best hotels in Singapore where you can celebrate your birthday in style
Ask a doctor: Can I contract an STI if semen gets into my eye?
Ask a doctor: Can I contract an STI if semen gets into my eye?

Home Works

7 practical HDB kitchen designs for your HDB home
7 practical HDB kitchen designs for your HDB home
House tour: Open-concept HDB flat in Ang Mo Kio with a verdant view
House tour: Open-concept HDB flat in Ang Mo Kio with a verdant view
Nov 2019 BTO analysis: Tengah&#039;s Plantation Grange, Plantation Village and Garden Vines
Nov 2019 BTO analysis: Tengah's Plantation Grange, Plantation Village and Garden Vines
A 20-year old Compassvale resale HDB flat turned sleek home
A 20-year old Compassvale resale HDB flat turned sleek home

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Ice cream for an &#039;ice queen&#039;? Felicia Chin cheers Rui En up after her cat dies
Ice cream for an 'ice queen'? Felicia Chin cheers Rui En up after her cat dies
Internet slams GrabFood customer who asked rider to pay for late food
Internet slams GrabFood customer who asked rider to pay for late food
Vietnamese woman trades neighbour&#039;s 2-year-old granddaughter for iPhone 11
Vietnamese woman trades neighbour's 2-year-old granddaughter for iPhone 11
Godfrey Gao death: Celebs who took part in Chinese variety show say it&#039;s &#039;exhausting&#039; and &#039;difficult&#039;
Godfrey Gao death: Celebs who took part in Chinese variety show say it's 'exhausting' and 'difficult'

SERVICES