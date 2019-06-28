G20 leaders urged to denounce Japan's 'cruel assault' on whales

Captured short-finned pilot whales are seen on the deck of a whaling ship at Taiji Port in Japan's oldest whaling village of Taiji, 420 km southwest of Tokyo, June 4, 2008.
PHOTO: Reuters
Reuters

TOKYO - Environmentalists from around the world urged global leaders at the G20 summit on Friday not to "turn a blind eye" to what they called a "cruel assault on whales" planned by host Japan when it restarts commercial whaling next week.

Japan is withdrawing from the International Whaling Commission (IWC) on Sunday and resuming commercial whaling a day later after roughly three decades, during which its widely reviled 'scientific research' whaling programme was decried by opponents as commercial whaling in disguise.

"This week, while one part of the Japanese government is proudly facilitating international co-operation by hosting the G20 meeting, another is quietly extricating itself from the obligation for global collaboration on the protection and management of the world's whales," said Kitty Block, president of Humane Society International, in a statement.

"Japan leaving the IWC and defying international law to pursue its commercial whaling ambitions is renegade, retrograde and myopic...."

Block and others, including anthropologist Jane Goodall, are calling for an "international whaling intervention" to be staged at the meeting in the western city of Osaka, and letters have been sent to all G20 leaders urging them to tell Japan it is out of step with the world and call for an end to all commercial whaling, the statement added.

"World leaders meeting in Japan this week should not turn a blind eye to the cruel assault planned on whales of the North Pacific," Block said.

Tokyo, which maintains many whale species are not endangered and that eating whale is a cherished cultural tradition, is halting the Antarctic research whaling that took some 330 minke whales a year, but will hunt minkes, sei whales and Bryde's whales in its exclusive economic zone.

Japan has yet to announce its hunt quota, but many in the industry believe the number taken will fall between the 180 minkes and sei whales taken in the Northern Pacific and the 330 minkes hunted in the Antarctic. Some Japanese media have said the announcement is being delayed to avoid trouble at the G20 meeting, but industry experts deny this.

Consumption of whale peaked in the early 1960s and has been diminishing ever since. Barely 300 people are directly connected to whaling, and whale represented only about 0.1 per cent of Japan's total meat consumption in 2016.

The prospect of growth in the industry is far from certain, both environmentalists and whaling advocates say, but Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, whose district includes a major whaling centre, has long pushed to resume commercial whaling.

More about

Whales Whaling Japan G20 Summit
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

&#039;Forever&#039; no more: Chinese stars Fan Bingbing, Li Chen announce split 2 years after engagement
'Forever' no more: Chinese stars Fan Bingbing, Li Chen announce split 2 years after engagement
1 in 2 Singapore residents feels stressed out by the thought of doing nothing: Survey
1 in 2 Singapore residents feels stressed out by the thought of doing nothing: Survey
Cheating rumours follow Song Joong-ki, Song Hye-kyo divorce; Park Bo Gum denies involvement
Cheating rumours follow Song Joong-ki, Song Hye-kyo divorce; Park Bo Gum denies involvement
Making a case for Huawei: Things will be just fine
Making a case for Huawei: Things will be just fine
Pretty Thai doctor, on first day of work, finds gecko in patient&#039;s ear
Pretty Thai doctor, on first day of work, finds gecko in patient's ear
This made my day: New airline pilot surprises parents by flying them for first time
This made my day: New airline pilot surprises parents by flying them for first time
Husband gets beaten up while protecting wife from 4 drunk men, loses $3,000 of valuables
Husband gets beaten up while protecting wife from 4 drunk men, loses $3,000 of valuables
Good deals must share June 24-30: Free cups of Xing Fu Tang Brown Sugar Boba Milk
Good deals must share June 24-30: Free cups of Xing Fu Tang Brown Sugar Boba Milk
How do budget shops such as ValuDollar earn money if everything they sell is so cheap?
How do budget shops such as ValuDollar earn money if everything they sell is so cheap?
Malaysian Grab driver praised for picking up Bangladeshi workers after 3 drivers rejected them for being &quot;smelly&quot;
Malaysian Grab driver praised for picking up Bangladeshi workers after 3 drivers rejected them for being "smelly"
6 men thrown off lorry after collision with DHL truck in Tanah Merah Coast Road
6 men thrown off lorry after collision with DHL truck in Tanah Merah Coast Road
GrabShoes? Man delivers food and steals customer&#039;s sneakers right after
GrabShoes? Man delivers food and steals customer's sneakers right after

LIFESTYLE

This lifehack teaches you how to order &#039;cai fan&#039; like a pro
This lifehack teaches you how to order 'cai fan' like a pro
This JB mall is home to Malaysia&#039;s largest inflatable playground - but only till June 30
This JB mall is home to Malaysia's largest inflatable playground - but only till June 30
An island free from time? Norway sets record straight
An island free from time? Norway sets record straight
Women who are morning people may have a lower risk of breast cancer
Women who are morning people may have a lower risk of breast cancer

Home Works

5 not-so-common surface materials to consider
5 not-so-common surface materials to consider
Do you know these home renovation terms used in Singapore?
Do you know these home renovation terms used in Singapore?
A modern vintage-inspired 4-room HDB home with a $50,000 renovation
A modern vintage-inspired 4-room HDB home with a $50,000 renovation
8 tips for tile shopping
8 tips for tile shopping

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Chinese internet mocks street fashionistas who stage their own &#039;cringe-worthy&#039; photo-ops
Chinese internet mocks street fashionistas who stage their own 'cringe-worthy' photo-ops
K-drama golden couple Song Hye-kyo, Song Joong-ki file for divorce
K-drama golden couple Song Hye-kyo, Song Joong-ki file for divorce
Hong Huifang at ease letting daughter Tay Ying spread her wings in China
Hong Huifang at ease letting daughter Tay Ying spread her wings in China
Mum&#039;s quick reflexes save baby from falling over ledge, and she doesn&#039;t even drop her phone
Mum's quick reflexes save baby from falling over ledge, and she doesn't even drop her phone

SERVICES