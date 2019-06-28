G20 leaders urged to denounce Japan's 'cruel assault' on whales

Captured short-finned pilot whales are seen on the deck of a whaling ship at Taiji Port in Japan's oldest whaling village of Taiji, 420 km southwest of Tokyo, June 4, 2008.

TOKYO - Environmentalists from around the world urged global leaders at the G20 summit on Friday not to "turn a blind eye" to what they called a "cruel assault on whales" planned by host Japan when it restarts commercial whaling next week.

Japan is withdrawing from the International Whaling Commission (IWC) on Sunday and resuming commercial whaling a day later after roughly three decades, during which its widely reviled 'scientific research' whaling programme was decried by opponents as commercial whaling in disguise.

"This week, while one part of the Japanese government is proudly facilitating international co-operation by hosting the G20 meeting, another is quietly extricating itself from the obligation for global collaboration on the protection and management of the world's whales," said Kitty Block, president of Humane Society International, in a statement.

"Japan leaving the IWC and defying international law to pursue its commercial whaling ambitions is renegade, retrograde and myopic...."

Block and others, including anthropologist Jane Goodall, are calling for an "international whaling intervention" to be staged at the meeting in the western city of Osaka, and letters have been sent to all G20 leaders urging them to tell Japan it is out of step with the world and call for an end to all commercial whaling, the statement added.