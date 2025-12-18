world

G7 condemns prosecution of Jimmy Lai, calls for his release

A book about media tycoon Jimmy Lai, founder of Apple Daily, lies on a table where former Apple Daily reporters work in Taipei, Taiwan, Dec 15, 2025.
PHOTO: Reuters
PUBLISHED ONDecember 18, 2025 2:32 AM

Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven on Wednesday (Dec 17) condemned the prosecution of Hong Kong pro-democracy campaigner Jimmy Lai, who was found guilty of collusion with foreign forces this week.

"We continue to express our concerns about deteriorating rights, freedoms and autonomy in Hong Kong... we call on the Hong Kong authorities to end such prosecutions and to release Jimmy Lai immediately," they said in a statement.

