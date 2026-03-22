G7 ready to act to protect global energy supplies, backs Hormuz Strait security

PARIS – The foreign ministers of the Group of Seven countries said on Saturday (March 21) they stood ready to take necessary measures to support global energy supplies and reaffirmed the importance of safeguarding maritime routes, including in the Strait of Hormuz.

"We ... express support to our partners in the region in the face of the unjustifiable attacks by the Islamic Republic of Iran and its proxies," the ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States, as well as the top EU diplomat, said in a statement.

"We condemn in the strongest terms the regime's reckless attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure, including energy infrastructure," they said.

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