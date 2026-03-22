Award Banner
Award Banner
world

G7 ready to act to protect global energy supplies, backs Hormuz Strait security

G7 ready to act to protect global energy supplies, backs Hormuz Strait security
A man walk past the G7 members flags at the Manoir Richelieu before the G7 Foreign Ministers summit in La Malbaie, Quebec, Canada, on March 12, 2025.
PHOTO: Reuters
PUBLISHED ONMarch 22, 2026 1:30 AM

PARIS The foreign ministers of the Group of Seven countries said on Saturday (March 21) they stood ready to take necessary measures to support global energy supplies and reaffirmed the importance of safeguarding maritime routes, including in the Strait of Hormuz.

"We ... express support to our partners in the region in the face of the unjustifiable attacks by the Islamic Republic of Iran and its proxies," the ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States, as well as the top EU diplomat, said in a statement.

"We condemn in the strongest terms the regime's reckless attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure, including energy infrastructure," they said.

[[nid:731229]]

G-7 (Group of 7)IRANDefence and militaryWars and conflictsenergy
This website is best viewed using the latest versions of web browsers.