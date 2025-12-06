Gaza talks at critical moment, ceasefire not complete, Qatar's prime minister says

DOHA - Negotiations on consolidating the US-backed truce in the war in Gaza are at a "critical" moment, Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani said on Saturday (Dec 6).

Mediators are working to force the next phase of ceasefire forward, the Qatari prime minister, whose country has been a key mediator in the war, said during a panel at the Doha Forum conference in Qatar.

"We are at a critical moment. It's not yet there. So what we have just done is a pause," al-Thani said, referring to violence subsiding after the Gaza truce took effect nearly a month ago.

"We cannot consider it yet a ceasefire. A ceasefire cannot be completed unless there is a full withdrawal of the Israeli forces - (until) there is stability back in Gaza, people can go in and out - which is not the case today."

Talks on achieving the next stages of US President Donald Trump's plan to end the two-year war in the Palestinian enclave have been ongoing.

The plan calls for an interim technocratic Palestinian government in Gaza, overseen by an international "board of peace" and backed by an international security force. Agreeing on the makeup and mandate of the international security force has been particularly challenging.

On Thursday, an Israeli delegation held talks in Cairo with mediators on the immediate return of the last hostage held in Gaza, which would complete a key initial part of Trump's plan.

Since the fragile truce started, Hamas has returned all 20 living hostages and 27 bodies in exchange for around 2,000 Palestinian detainees and convicted prisoners.

Violence has tailed off since the October 10 ceasefire but Israel has continued to strike Gaza and conduct demolitions of what it says is Hamas infrastructure. Hamas and Israel have traded blame for violating the US-backed agreement.

