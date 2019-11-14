Genome sequencing in newborns raises ethical issues

Screening newborns for health risks using genomic sequencing can raise ethical and equity questions, the authors of a new paper warn.

Testing newborns for a handful of specific childhood conditions is already commonplace in the US "Newborn screening is often done without parental permission and has been justified on the grounds that the direct benefits to the child greatly outweigh the harms," said Dr. Lainie Friedman Ross of the MacLean Center for Clinical Medical Ethics at the University of Chicago in Illinois, who co-authored the case study in Pediatrics, November 12.

However, these tests are done to identify conditions that can be diagnosed and treated early.

Sequencing all or large parts of a baby's genome at birth could reveal genetic variations that increase risk for conditions that occur in childhood or not until adulthood. The conditions could be benign or ultimately be untreatable later, Ross said.

"To justify screening all infants in mandatory programs, we need to ensure that the benefits greatly outweigh the harms, and we cannot say this is the case for many of the variants we will identify by sequencing," she told Reuters Health by email.

In 2014, the National Institutes of Health funded four projects to study the benefits and risks of genomic sequencing for newborns. One of them, the BabySeq Project, explored the medical, behavioural and economic impacts of sequencing.