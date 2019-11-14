Genome sequencing in newborns raises ethical issues

PHOTO: Pixabay
Reuters

Screening newborns for health risks using genomic sequencing can raise ethical and equity questions, the authors of a new paper warn.

Testing newborns for a handful of specific childhood conditions is already commonplace in the US "Newborn screening is often done without parental permission and has been justified on the grounds that the direct benefits to the child greatly outweigh the harms," said Dr. Lainie Friedman Ross of the MacLean Center for Clinical Medical Ethics at the University of Chicago in Illinois, who co-authored the case study in Pediatrics, November 12.

However, these tests are done to identify conditions that can be diagnosed and treated early.

Sequencing all or large parts of a baby's genome at birth could reveal genetic variations that increase risk for conditions that occur in childhood or not until adulthood. The conditions could be benign or ultimately be untreatable later, Ross said.

"To justify screening all infants in mandatory programs, we need to ensure that the benefits greatly outweigh the harms, and we cannot say this is the case for many of the variants we will identify by sequencing," she told Reuters Health by email.

In 2014, the National Institutes of Health funded four projects to study the benefits and risks of genomic sequencing for newborns. One of them, the BabySeq Project, explored the medical, behavioural and economic impacts of sequencing.

As part of that clinical trial, half of the babies were randomly assigned to receive sequencing along with usual care. And parental consent included an agreement to receive any results related to childhood-onset conditions.

During the study, however, a sequencing report showed that one baby carried a BRCA2 mutation, which can be associated with an increased risk of breast cancer.

Although the family didn't have a history of breast cancer, the research team felt moral distress about not being able to disclose the information because it wasn't related to a childhood disease.

The BabySeq researchers approached their institutional review board and asked for permission to disclose it and then told the baby's parents. Ultimately, the study protocol was modified to require all participating families to agree to receive information about adult-onset conditions, too.

When Ross and co-author Dr. Ellen Wright Clayton of the Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee, read about the dilemma and the protocol change, they thought the decisions were morally problematic.

"If we do research on our children, we need to consider what rights they have to privacy (particularly about information that will not be relevant until they are adults) and what harms as well as what benefits may accrue from seeking out this information years or decades before it is necessary," Ross said.

Generally, professionals in the pediatric, genetics and ethics communities agree that children shouldn't be tested for adult-onset-only conditions, Ross and Clayton write.

One argument against testing for adult risk emphasizes the child's right to an "open future" and to make the choice as an adult about what they want to know.

The BabySeq researchers asserted that if the mother's life might be saved by learning she is at increased risk for cancer, then the whole family, including the infant, benefits from having her alive, and that may outweigh other harms.

But Ross and Clayton reject the argument for a "family benefit."

"Until sequencing is ready for prime-time, the focus of pediatric sequencing should be exclusively on identifying diseases or conditions that can impact their present-day medical care," Ross said.

In addition, questions about equity, access and affordability for future treatments or preventive measures arise, bioethicist Aaron Goldenberg of Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, writes in an accompanying editorial.

Medical professionals should avoid making assumptions about how patients from underserved communities may view these results, he writes, especially if the results could be used in discriminatory ways by future employers or insurance companies.

"It is crucial that this research include the potentially unique concerns and considerations within underserved or underrepresented communities," he told Reuters Health in an email. "We may be reinforcing a system . . . (that) could ultimately exacerbate the very health disparities we hope genomic medicine can help address."

More about
babies Medical research

TRENDING

Woman and 5-year-old son found dead near Bukit Timah Nature Reserve
Woman and 5-year-old son found dead near Bukit Timah Nature Reserve
Man caught sleeping with feet on bus seat but netizens are on his side
Man caught sleeping with feet on bus seat but netizens are on his side
Nurses film own antics at animal clinic, animal lovers demand action
Nurses film own antics at animal clinic, animal lovers demand action
Aliff Aziz defends his right to call his father for help when he was pinned down by police
Aliff Aziz defends his right to call his father for help when he was pinned down by police
New Toppen Shopping Centre, watch movie in a private cabin &amp; other things to do in JB this weekend
New Toppen Shopping Centre, watch movie in a private cabin & other things to do in JB this weekend
Guy throws older man onto ground, kicks him repeatedly at Golden Mile Complex
Guy throws older man onto ground, kicks him repeatedly at Golden Mile Complex
Man claims to be police, slaps woman for feeding cats in Sembawang
Man claims to be police, slaps woman for feeding cats in Sembawang
Selfie-taking tourist falls to her death from China&#039;s Huashan Mountain
Selfie-taking tourist falls to her death from China's Huashan Mountain
Singapore water issue a legacy of Mahathir: Malaysian minister
Singapore water issue a legacy of Mahathir: Malaysian minister
Wearing slippers is not as bad as you think, especially if you have this foot problem
Wearing slippers is not as bad as you think, especially if you have this foot problem
Singapore ranked 8th cheapest city in the world to spend a day - cheaper than Phuket, Guangzhou and Shenzhen
Singapore ranked 8th cheapest city in the world to spend a day - cheaper than Phuket, Guangzhou and Shenzhen
He is 42, she is 22: Jerry Yan romance drama draws flak over co-leads&#039; big age gap
He's 42, she's 22: Jerry Yan romance drama draws flak over co-leads' age gap

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

True story: &#039;I got pregnant so that my lover would leave his fiancee&#039;
True story: 'I got pregnant so that my lover would leave his fiancee'
Dating a mummy&#039;s boy: Jade Seah says, &#039;I can&#039;t&#039;
Dating a mummy's boy: Jade Seah says, 'I can't'
Danger of small toys: Mum saw blood pouring from sleeping toddler&#039;s throat
Mum horrified to see blood pouring from sleeping toddler's throat
Shopping and food deals in Singapore to stretch your dollar beyond 11.11
Limited edition Hello Kitty carriers to drop at McDonald's on Nov 14

Home Works

House tour: Eclectic-style turquoise-hued 4-room BTO in Bukit Batok
House tour: Eclectic-style turquoise-hued 4-room BTO in Bukit Batok
7 characteristics of Scandinavian interior design for different rooms of your HDB
7 characteristics of Scandinavian interior design for different rooms of your HDB
5 questions to ask your HDB resale seller
5 questions to ask your HDB resale seller
The best tiles for the kitchen
The best tiles for the kitchen

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

How to &#039;live and play safely&#039;, according to cybersecurity expert
How to 'live and play safely', according to cybersecurity expert
JJ Lin opens coffee shop in Shanghai, fans queue 14 hours to be one of the first to get a cuppa
JJ Lin opens coffee shop in Shanghai, fans queue 14 hours to be one of the first to get a cuppa
Chinese man complains of earache, finds a family of cockroaches living inside his ear
Chinese man complains of earache, finds a family of cockroaches living inside his ear
2 Singaporean boys injured after pickup truck hits 4 cars near Johor checkpoint
2 Singaporean boys injured after pickup truck hits 4 cars near Johor checkpoint

SERVICES