German man leaves severed human head at courthouse

BERLIN — German police on Tuesday (June 28) said they detained a man suspected of leaving a human head in front of the Bonn district court.

A body was found a few hundred meters away on the Rhine River. Police said they believe the body belongs to the severed head.

The 38-year-old suspect is from the Bonn area, the police said.

Police said no suspicious activity was reported in the area, and they are seeking witnesses.

