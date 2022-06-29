German man leaves severed human head at courthouse

Police secures the area around a district court after a man left a severed human head in front of the court building in Bonn, Germany, on June 28, 2022. The police have arrested a man and a homicide commission will start an investigation, a newspaper said, adding that a body was found on the bank of the Rhine river in the city which police is examining its connection with the head.
BERLIN — German police on Tuesday (June 28) said they detained a man suspected of leaving a human head in front of the Bonn district court.

A body was found a few hundred meters away on the Rhine River. Police said they believe the body belongs to the severed head.

The 38-year-old suspect is from the Bonn area, the police said.

Police said no suspicious activity was reported in the area, and they are seeking witnesses.

