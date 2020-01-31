German nurse 'poisoned babies with morphine'

FRANKFURT AM MAIN - A nurse in Germany has been arrested on suspicion of poisoning five newborn babies with morphine, officials said on Thursday (Jan 30), adding that the infants had survived.

The woman was taken into custody on Wednesday after investigators found an oral syringe containing breast milk mixed with morphine in her locker at Ulm University Hospital in southern Germany.

The premature and newborn babies, who were between one day and five weeks old and staying in the same hospital room, suddenly all developed breathing problems "at almost the same time" in the early hours of Dec 20, said Ulm police chief Bernhard Weber.

"Only because of immediate action taken by the staff could the five lives be saved," he told a news conference.

Doctors do not expect the infants to suffer any lasting harm.

The nurse taken into custody has yet to be formally charged but faces five counts of attempted manslaughter and grievous bodily harm, Ulm prosecutor Christof Lehr told reporters.

The nurse denies poisoning the babies, he added.

'INCONSISTENCIES'

Ulm University Hospital initially suspected the infants had caught an infection.

But this was ruled out after urine tests came back negative on Jan 16, said the hospital's paediatrics chief, doctor Klaus-Michael Debatin.

The tests did however show traces of morphine - although none of them were supposed to receive the heavy painkiller, he added.

Morphine is administered to treat severe pain. In infants, it is also often used to treat withdrawal symptoms in babies born to drug-addicted mothers.

A morphine overdose can lead to life-threatening respiratory failure.