German nurse 'poisoned babies with morphine'

Paediatrics chief Klaus-Michael Debatin speaks at a news conference in Ulm, Germany.
PHOTO: Reuters
AFP

FRANKFURT AM MAIN - A nurse in Germany has been arrested on suspicion of poisoning five newborn babies with morphine, officials said on Thursday (Jan 30), adding that the infants had survived.

The woman was taken into custody on Wednesday after investigators found an oral syringe containing breast milk mixed with morphine in her locker at Ulm University Hospital in southern Germany.

The premature and newborn babies, who were between one day and five weeks old and staying in the same hospital room, suddenly all developed breathing problems "at almost the same time" in the early hours of Dec 20, said Ulm police chief Bernhard Weber.

"Only because of immediate action taken by the staff could the five lives be saved," he told a news conference.

Doctors do not expect the infants to suffer any lasting harm.

The nurse taken into custody has yet to be formally charged but faces five counts of attempted manslaughter and grievous bodily harm, Ulm prosecutor Christof Lehr told reporters.

The nurse denies poisoning the babies, he added.

'INCONSISTENCIES'

Ulm University Hospital initially suspected the infants had caught an infection.

But this was ruled out after urine tests came back negative on Jan 16, said the hospital's paediatrics chief, doctor Klaus-Michael Debatin.

The tests did however show traces of morphine - although none of them were supposed to receive the heavy painkiller, he added.

Morphine is administered to treat severe pain. In infants, it is also often used to treat withdrawal symptoms in babies born to drug-addicted mothers.

A morphine overdose can lead to life-threatening respiratory failure.

The hospital notified the police the following day, on Jan 17.

A search of the lockers of six employees on duty around the time of the incident turned up the syringe "filled with breast milk", said prosecutor Lehr.

Testing "confirmed the terrible suspicion that the syringe contained morphine", he added.

It is common for premature and newborn babies who are too weak to drink from a bottle to be fed orally through a syringe.

But the breast milk or formula they are given is never combined with medication, according to the hospital.

Prosecutors believe the nurse who was arrested acted with premeditation and "accepted that the babies could die" as a result of her actions, Lehr said.

The woman, only described as "young", has spoken to investigators in the presence of her lawyer but rejects the accusations against her.

Her psychological state is currently being evaluated.

"We have to assume that a crime was committed here," Debatin said.

The use of morphine is strictly regulated in Germany, he said, pointing out that the drug is stored in "a locked cupboard" and a log is kept of when it is administered and on which patients.

The hospital has however "found some inconsistencies" in the data, Debatin said.

SIMILAR CASE

Ulm University Hospital said in a statement that "rapid medical intervention" meant the babies' conditions "were stable again within 48 hours and they could breathe on their own again".

The institute's medical director, doctor Udo Kaisers, offered the hospital's "sincere apologies" for the incident and vowed to "work hard" to restore the public's trust.

"We can very much understand the worries and fears of the affected parents," he said.

"Our employees too are shaken."

The incident revived memories of Niels Hoegel, a German nurse jailed for life last year for the murder of 85 patients.

Hoegel, believed to be Germany's most prolific serial killer, murdered patients with lethal injections between 2000 and 2005, before he was caught in the act.

He admitted to administering the injections that caused heart failure or circulatory collapse so he could then try to revive patients to impress colleagues.

The drama in Ulm also carried echoes of case in a hospital in the central city of Marburg, where a nurse was found guilty of endangering the lives of three premature baby girls in 2015-2016 by unnecessarily giving them sedatives and anaesthetics.

The woman was handed a life term in November 2019.

Prosecutors said she was motivated by a desire to show off her life-saving medical skills.

More about
poisoning GERMANY crime Nurse babies

TRENDING

Visitors with recent travel history to China not allowed entry or transit to Singapore
Visitors with recent travel history to China not allowed entry or transit to Singapore
Jeremy Chan admits marrying Jesseca Liu was an upgrade
Jeremy Chan admits marrying Jesseca Liu was an upgrade
Watsons and Guardian sold out? Here are 5 alternatives to buy surgical masks in Singapore
Watsons and Guardian sold out? Here are 5 alternatives to buy surgical masks in Singapore
SIA stewardess publicly rebuts passenger who named and shamed her
SIA stewardess publicly rebuts passenger who named and shamed her
Mistaken for Crazy Rich Asians? Singaporean couple robbed on honeymoon in South Africa
Mistaken for Crazy Rich Asians? Singaporean couple robbed on honeymoon in South Africa
Indonesian man kills colleague who called him fat, sets her body on fire
Indonesian man kills colleague who called him fat, sets her body on fire
China sacks senior city health official unable to answer basic questions
China sacks senior city health official unable to answer basic questions
Worker died after crashing through ceiling at Tampines Mall
Worker died after crashing through ceiling at Tampines Mall
Ella Chen spends CNY in Melaka with ringgit-filled ang baos and Mao Shan Wang
Ella Chen spends CNY in Melaka with ringgit-filled ang baos and Mao Shan Wang
Left at home disabled boy dies after carer isolated for virus checks
Left at home disabled boy dies after carer isolated for virus checks
Qi Yuwu voluntarily quarantines himself for 14 days after returning from Guangzhou
Qi Yuwu voluntarily quarantines himself for 14 days after returning from Guangzhou
Joanne Peh in Guangzhou: No kid-sized masks, stitching up adult ones to fit my kids
Joanne Peh in Guangzhou: No kid-sized masks, stitching up adult ones to fit my kids

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Free activities in Singapore this weekend: Magical Shores light display at Sentosa, Chingay Carnival &amp; more
Free activities in Singapore this weekend: Magical Shores light display at Sentosa, Chingay Carnival & more
Get Out!! This young hawker gives youtiao a modern twist with Nutella, cheese and Oreo toppings
Get Out!! This young hawker gives youtiao a modern twist with Nutella, cheese and Oreo toppings
I swear by teeth straightening service Zenyum - but here&#039;s the catch
I swear by teeth straightening service Zenyum - but here's the catch
Things to do in Ipoh that aren&#039;t eating hor fun, beansprout chicken or drinking white coffee
Things to do in Ipoh that aren't eating hor fun, beansprout chicken or drinking white coffee

Home Works

Tempered glass: The dos and don&#039;ts of maintaining your glass furniture
Tempered glass: The dos and don'ts of maintaining your glass furniture
House tour: Metallic accents and a dark palette gives this five-room HDB flat a futuristic vibe
House tour: Metallic accents and a dark palette gives this five-room HDB flat a futuristic vibe
7 handy add-ons you won&#039;t mind having in your small kitchen
7 handy add-ons you won't mind having in your small kitchen
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Malaysian man looks for love using banners, finds himself a potential wife
Malaysian man looks for love using banners, finds himself a potential wife
Racist? Malaysians want all Chinese visitors banned
Racist? Malaysians want all Chinese visitors banned
Man in China coughs at hospital staff over out-of-stock medication
Man in China coughs at hospital staff over out-of-stock medication
Young sisters fall from 4th storey of Selangor home
Young sisters fall from 4th storey of Selangor home

SERVICES