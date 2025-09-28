Germany to take steps to defend itself against 'high' threat from drones

FRANKFURT - German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt said on Saturday (Sept 27) that the threat from drones was "high" and that the country would take measures to defend itself.

Officials in Europe have been on high alert after drone incursions in Denmark shut down air traffic in various parts of the country several times over the past week. Authorities are also investigating sightings in Germany.

"There is a threat that can be classified as high when it comes to drones. It is an abstract threat, but very concrete in individual cases," Dobrindt told journalists in Berlin.

Among the measures, Germany will look to revise an aviation security law to allow the nation's armed forces to get involved to possibly shoot down drones, he said.

"It's about being prepared so that critical infrastructure or large gatherings of people, for example, can be protected," he said.

