Germany's Merz: We assume Russia is behind drone incursions

BERLIN — German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said he assumed Russia was behind many of the drones sighted over Germany this weekend, potentially including those that disrupted dozens of flights and stranded more than 10,000 passengers at Munich Airport.

He added that the frequency of the incursions in Europe's airspace was unprecedented even compared with Cold War times, but none of the drones spotted so far had been armed. All had been on reconnaissance flights, he said.

"Our assumption is that Russia is behind most of these drone flights," he said.

