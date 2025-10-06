world

Germany's Merz: We assume Russia is behind drone incursions

Germany's Chancellor Friedrich Merz attends the ceremony of signing the golden book of Saarbruecken, on the day of the celebrations to mark the 35th anniversary of Germany's Unification Day, in Saarbruecken, Germany, Oct 3, 2025.
PUBLISHED ONOctober 06, 2025 3:11 AM

BERLIN — German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said he assumed Russia was behind many of the drones sighted over Germany this weekend, potentially including those that disrupted dozens of flights and stranded more than 10,000 passengers at Munich Airport.

He added that the frequency of the incursions in Europe's airspace was unprecedented even compared with Cold War times, but none of the drones spotted so far had been armed. All had been on reconnaissance flights, he said.

"Our assumption is that Russia is behind most of these drone flights," he said.

