Ghislaine Maxwell refuses to answer questions at congressional deposition, lawmakers say

WASHINGTON — Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell refused to answer questions at a deposition before the US House's Committee on Oversight and Government Reform on Monday (Feb 9), according to lawmakers, drawing criticism from both Republican and Democratic members of the committee.

Maxwell, who was found guilty in 2021 for her role in helping Epstein sexually abuse teenage girls and is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence, invoked her Fifth Amendment privilege against self-incrimination and declined to answer questions, lawmakers said after the deposition.

"This is obviously very disappointing. We had many questions to ask about the crimes she and Epstein committed, as well as questions about potential co-conspirators," the committee's chairman, Republican Representative James Comer, told reporters.

Clemency

Democrats on the committee accused Maxwell of using the deposition to campaign for clemency from US President Donald Trump and called on the Republican president to rule out such a move.

"What we did not get were any substantive answers to the questions that were asked that would advance our investigation," said Representative James Walkinshaw, a Virginia Democrat.

"What we did get was another episode in her long-running campaign for clemency from President Trump. And President Trump could end that today - he could rule out clemency for Ghislaine Maxwell, the monster."

David Markus, a lawyer for Maxwell, said he advised her to invoke the Fifth Amendment as she has a pending habeas petition "that demonstrates that her conviction rests on a fundamentally unfair trial."

"If this Committee and the American public truly want to hear the unfiltered truth about what happened, there is a straightforward path. Ms. Maxwell is prepared to speak fully and honestly if granted clemency by President Trump," Markus said in a statement to the Committee posted on X on Monday.

The deposition came as the US Department of Justice has released millions of internal documents related to Epstein.

Documents released include photos of Trump with several women whose faces are redacted and a suggestive note to Epstein, framed by the outline of a naked woman, which appears to bear Trump's signature.

Trump has denied any knowledge of Epstein's crimes and says he broke off ties in the early 2000s, before Epstein pleaded guilty in 2008 to a Florida state prostitution charge. He says the suggestive note was faked.

Comer said that five more depositions were scheduled in the Epstein investigation, including on February 26 with former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and on Feb 27 with former US President Bill Clinton.

Markus said in the post on X that Trump and Bill Clinton are innocent of any wrongdoing, adding that Maxwell can explain why.

[[nid:729585]]