Glasgow building fire closes Scotland's busiest train station and disrupts rail services

People look at smoke rising as firefighters damp down the remains of a fire which broke out in a building adjacent to Glasgow Central railway station, in Glasgow on March 9.
PHOTO: Associated Press
PUBLISHED ONMarch 09, 2026 10:12 AM

LONDON — A major fire in the heart of Glasgow crippled Scottish train services Monday (March 9) as firefighters worked to douse the blaze that destroyed a four-storey building near Scotland's busiest railway station.

Glasgow Central Station was closed and all travel to, from and through the station was expected to be disrupted, National Rail said. 

There was no estimate when the station would reopen.

The fire broke out Sunday in a vape shop on Union Street, next to the station. 

It burned through the night and part of the building that dates back to 1851 collapsed.

Overnight footage of the blaze showed the building and its dome-like roofing structure completely engulfed in flames. That section of roofing later appears to have collapsed.

There were no reported casualties, Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said.

