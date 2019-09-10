GlaxoSmithKline recalls popular heartburn drug Zantac globally after cancer scare

BRENTFORD, England - GlaxoSmithKline on Tuesday (Oct 8) said it was recalling the popular heartburn medicine Zantac in all markets as a "precaution", days after the United States Food and Drug Administration found "unacceptable" levels of probable cancer-causing impurity in the drug.

Zantac, also sold generically as ranitidine, is the latest drug in which cancer-causing impurities have been found.

Regulators have been recalling some blood pressure and heart failure medicines since last year.

Britain's medicines watchdog said GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) was recalling four prescription-only Zantac medicines: a syrup, an injection and tablets of 150 and 300 milligram (mg) dosages.

Over-the-counter 75mg dosage Zantac products are produced by a different company and are not affected by the recall, it added.