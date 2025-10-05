Global reaction to Sanae Takaichi winning Japan leadership race

Sanae Takaichi is likely to be Japan's first female prime minister after winning the race to lead the ruling Liberal Democratic Party on Saturday (Oct 4).

A former economic security internal affairs minister, a conservative nationalist with an expansionary agenda, is expected to replace Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba since the LDP is the largest group in parliament.

Here are some reactions from around the world:

Taiwan President Lai Ching-te, party statement

"Lai Ching-te extends his most sincere and warmest congratulations to the new (LDP) President Takaichi... Takaichi is a steadfast friend of Taiwan. (Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party) and the LDP have long maintained friendly and deep-rooted relations. It is hoped that under the leadership of (LDP) President Takaichi, Taiwan and Japan can deepen their partnership in areas such as economic trade, security, and technological co-operation, further advancing Taiwan-Japan relations to a new stage."

China's ministry of foreign affairs, spokesperson's office, statement:

"We have noted the election result, which is Japan's internal affairs. We hope that Japan will adhere to the principles and consensus of the four China-Japan political documents, honour its political commitments on major issues such as history and Taiwan, pursue a positive and rational policy toward China and fully implement its position to comprehensively promote a strategic and mutually beneficial relationship."

US ambassador to Japan, George Glass, on X:

"My congratulations to @takaichi_sanae on becoming the 29th president of Japan's Liberal Democratic Party and the party's first female leader. I look forward to working with her to strengthen and grow the partnership on every front."

Israel's ambassador to Japan, Gilad Cohen, on X:

"Congratulations to Sanae Takaichi, newly elected President of the LDP and the party's first female leader! I am confident that under your leadership, the ties between Israel and Japan will continue to grow stronger. Looking forward to fruitful and successful co-operation ahead."