'Global ring' involved in smuggling 39 people found dead in UK truck, court told

CHELMSFORD, England - A court heard on Monday (Oct 28) that a global ring had been involved in smuggling the 39 people whose bodies were found in a truck near London, as the driver faced charges of manslaughter and people-trafficking.

The discovery of the bodies last week in a refrigerated truck on an industrial estate near London has shone a spotlight on the illicit trade that sends the poor of Asia, Africa and the Middle East on perilous journeys to the West.

The truck's driver, Maurice Robinson, appeared in Chelmsford Magistrates' Court via video link. The 25-year-old, wearing a grey sweatshirt, spoke only to confirm his name, address and British nationality.

Robinson faces 43 charges in all - 39 counts of manslaughter as well as accusations of conspiracy to traffic people, conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration, and money laundering.

"This involves a global ring facilitating the movement of a large number of immigrants into the UK," prosecution lawyer Ogheneruona Mercy Iguyovwe told the court. She said other suspects were still being sought.

Robinson did not apply for bail. He was remanded in custody until Nov 25, when the case will continue at the Old Bailey, London's Central Criminal Court, and he will enter a plea.

He was arrested shortly after the bodies were found near the English port of Purfleet. The shipping container they were in had travelled from Zeebrugge in Belgium.

'HOPING FOR A BETTER LIFE'

"The whole nation and indeed the world has been shocked by this tragedy, and the cruelty of the fate that has been suffered by innocent people who were hoping for a better life in this country," British Prime Minister Boris Johnson wrote in a book of condolences.

Interior minister Priti Patel told Parliament the investigation would unravel "criminality that could stretch half way across the world".