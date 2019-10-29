'Global ring' involved in smuggling 39 people found dead in UK truck, court told

Maurice Robinson faces 43 charges in all - 39 counts of manslaughter as well as accusations of conspiracy to traffic people, conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration, and money laundering.
PHOTO: Reuters
Reuters

CHELMSFORD, England - A court heard on Monday (Oct 28) that a global ring had been involved in smuggling the 39 people whose bodies were found in a truck near London, as the driver faced charges of manslaughter and people-trafficking.

The discovery of the bodies last week in a refrigerated truck on an industrial estate near London has shone a spotlight on the illicit trade that sends the poor of Asia, Africa and the Middle East on perilous journeys to the West.

The truck's driver, Maurice Robinson, appeared in Chelmsford Magistrates' Court via video link. The 25-year-old, wearing a grey sweatshirt, spoke only to confirm his name, address and British nationality.

Robinson faces 43 charges in all - 39 counts of manslaughter as well as accusations of conspiracy to traffic people, conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration, and money laundering.

"This involves a global ring facilitating the movement of a large number of immigrants into the UK," prosecution lawyer Ogheneruona Mercy Iguyovwe told the court. She said other suspects were still being sought.

Robinson did not apply for bail. He was remanded in custody until Nov 25, when the case will continue at the Old Bailey, London's Central Criminal Court, and he will enter a plea.

He was arrested shortly after the bodies were found near the English port of Purfleet. The shipping container they were in had travelled from Zeebrugge in Belgium.

'HOPING FOR A BETTER LIFE'

"The whole nation and indeed the world has been shocked by this tragedy, and the cruelty of the fate that has been suffered by innocent people who were hoping for a better life in this country," British Prime Minister Boris Johnson wrote in a book of condolences.

Interior minister Priti Patel told Parliament the investigation would unravel "criminality that could stretch half way across the world".

Many of the dead appear to have come from Vietnam's northern rice-growing areas of Nghe An and Ha Tinh, two of its poorest provinces.

"If I could travel back in time, I wouldn't have let him go this way," said Hoang Thi Ai, the mother of Hoang Van Tiep, 18, who is feared to be among the dead. "I clean his room every day with the hope that he wasn't in that deadly truck."

Police have said few of the victims were carrying official identification, and that they are resorting to fingerprints, dental records, DNA and photographs from friends and relatives.

Vietnam said Britain had sent dossiers seeking help in identifying four of the bodies.

Deputy Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son said Vietnam was still unable to confirm the nationality of any of the victims.

'MY CHILD WAS SCAMMED'

Bui Thi Nhung, 19, is believed by her family to be one of the dead.

They said she had left Nghe An in August, making her way from China to Germany, then Belgium, where they believe she entered the container.

About 70 per cent of Vietnamese trafficking cases in Britain between 2009 and 2016 were for labour exploitation, including cannabis production and work in nail salons, Britain said last year.

A report last March by the Pacific Links Foundation, a US-based anti-trafficking organisation, identified Nghe An as home to many victims of human trafficking who end up in Europe.

The other province, Ha Tinh, was ravaged in 2016 by one of Vietnam's worst environmental disasters when a steel mill owned by Taiwan's Formosa Plastics contaminated coastal waters, devastating fishing and tourism.

Tiep's mother said she believed her son had been tricked into travelling to Britain, since he had made it to France when he was 16 and settled down.

"One day he hastily asked us to raise 100 million dong (US$5,874) for his trip," Ai said, sitting with family members in their house in Dien Chau district of Nghe An province.

"My child was scammed. The guy who helped him organise the journey to the UK said the 'VIP' service was very safe, commuting in four-seat car - not that container."

More about
human trafficking deaths

TRENDING

It&#039;s raining cats and turtles: Hundreds of pets kept in high-rise buildings escape and fall
It's raining cats and turtles: Hundreds of pets kept in high-rise buildings escape and fall
Hong Kong celebrity couple Kevin Cheng and Grace Chan spend time in Singapore with their son
Hong Kong celebrity couple Kevin Cheng and Grace Chan spend time in Singapore with their son
Johor court orders release of woman in sensitive case involving deaths of teen cyclists
Malaysian woman who drove into group of teenage cyclists killing 8 released
I tried 3 face rollers that cost $330, $45 and $2 for a week and compared the results
I tried 3 face rollers that cost $330, $45 and $2 for a week and compared the results
Nurses in Chinese hospital take turns to lie on singer JJ Lin&#039;s bed, as drip bag supposedly used by him offered for sale
Nurses in Chinese hospital take turns to lie on singer JJ Lin's bed, as drip bag supposedly used by him offered for sale
Police investigating discharge of fireworks in Jurong West
Police investigating discharge of fireworks in Jurong West
Manny Pacquiao meets Jack Ma again... and they FaceTime Jet Li at dinner
Manny Pacquiao meets Jack Ma again... and they FaceTime Jet Li at dinner
Dear Thelma: Cheating wife blames husband for her infidelity
Dear Thelma: Cheating wife blames husband for her infidelity
Woman, 67, becomes China&#039;s oldest new mother as baby girl is &#039;given by God&#039;, reports say
Woman, 67, becomes China's oldest new mother as baby girl is 'given by God', reports say
Condo resident who yelled at security officers: Man&#039;s employer looking into matter
Condo resident who yelled at security officers: Man's employer looking into matter
CPF responds to 72-year-old who posted about getting just $575 in monthly payouts, saying he had withdrawn $140K since turning 55
CPF responds to 72-year-old who posted about getting just $575 in monthly payouts
Chinese MMA fighter KOs two kung fu &#039;masters&#039; in one night, both within 72 seconds
Chinese MMA fighter KOs two kung fu 'masters' in one night, both within 72 seconds

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

10 things your nails reveal about your health that you shouldn&#039;t ignore
10 things your nails reveal about your health that you shouldn't ignore
Day trips from Taipei: Where to visit for hot springs, hiking and local street food
Day trips from Taipei: Where to visit for hot springs, hiking and local street food
She&#039;s a &#039;royal princess&#039; in Singapore, but don&#039;t call her a spoilt brat
She's a 'royal princess' in Singapore, but don't call her a spoilt brat
How to choose your material: SPC flooring
How to choose your material: SPC flooring

Home Works

Ikea collaborates with Virgil Abloh of Off-White, for a super cool furniture collection
Ikea collaborates with Virgil Abloh of Off-White, for a super cool furniture collection
Simple ways to turn your home into a happy place you&#039;ll want to return to every day
Simple ways to turn your home into a happy place you'll want to return to every day
How to choose your material: SPC flooring
How to choose your material: SPC flooring
8 coastal style Singapore homes with perpetual holiday vibes
8 coastal style Singapore homes with perpetual holiday vibes

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

US YouTuber raves about Singapore&#039;s McSpicy, calls it the burger to end all #ChickenSandwichWars
US YouTuber raving about McSpicy makes us feel incredibly lucky to be Singaporean
Once a K-pop idol, ex-SKarf member Tasha Low became a sales manager and is now making her comeback
Former K-pop idol and SKarf member Tasha Low making her comeback in Singapore
Thai man&#039;s fingers swell and rot after wearing too many rings, charity steps in to help
Thai man's fingers swell and rot after wearing too many rings
75-year-old Korean granny started lifting weights to overcome chronic pain - now she&#039;s a competitive bodybuilder
75-year-old Korean granny started lifting weights to overcome chronic pain - now she's a competitive bodybuilder

SERVICES