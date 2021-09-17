A good yarn? EU official Vestager knits during Commission chief's annual speech

STRASBOURG - A top European Commission official followed the thread of her boss' annual "state of the union" address on Wednesday (Sept 15) by knitting.

Margrethe Vestager, who is in charge of ensuring fair business competition in the EU, sat calmly knitting in the European Parliament in Strasbourg while Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen delivered her hour-long policy address.

She was filmed by the EU broadcaster but it was not clear what she was making. She has posted photographs online of green and yellow elephants in the past.

Vestager, who is Danish, said on Twitter in 2018: "Knitting keeps you focused."

