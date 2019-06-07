Google backs down after New Zealand murder case gaffe

Google had refused to tighten publication standards after sending out a news e-mail to public subscribers in December 2018 that named an accused killer in violation of a court order.

WELLINGTON - Google agreed on Friday (July 5) to change how it publishes New Zealand news after top officials in Wellington lashed the United States tech giant for breaching court suppression orders in a high-profile murder case.

Google had refused to tighten publication standards after sending out a news e-mail to public subscribers in December that named an accused killer, in violation of a court order.

Justice Minister Andrew Little this week accused Google of "giving the middle finger" to New Zealand's court system and the family of British murder victim, Ms Grace Millane.

He described the online behemoth's one-paragraph response to Wellington's concerns, which indicated no action was pending, as "contemptible" and "extraordinarily disrespectful".