Google backs down after New Zealand murder case gaffe

Google had refused to tighten publication standards after sending out a news e-mail to public subscribers in December 2018 that named an accused killer in violation of a court order.
PHOTO: Reuters
AFP

WELLINGTON - Google agreed on Friday (July 5) to change how it publishes New Zealand news after top officials in Wellington lashed the United States tech giant for breaching court suppression orders in a high-profile murder case.

Google had refused to tighten publication standards after sending out a news e-mail to public subscribers in December that named an accused killer, in violation of a court order.

Justice Minister Andrew Little this week accused Google of "giving the middle finger" to New Zealand's court system and the family of British murder victim, Ms Grace Millane.

He described the online behemoth's one-paragraph response to Wellington's concerns, which indicated no action was pending, as "contemptible" and "extraordinarily disrespectful".

Google insisted on Friday that it respected New Zealand law, saying there had been a "miscommunication" and it was taking the issue seriously.

"We understand the right to a fair trial and acknowledge that this is a fundamental part of the legal system," it said in a letter to Mr Little's office.

As a result, it said the Google Trends feature that led to the accused's name being published had been suspended in New Zealand.

"This means that people will no longer receive e-mails on any trending searches for New Zealand, and provides even further assurance against any recurrence," it said.

Mr Little, who was furious after the initial rebuff, welcomed Google's "responsible" change of policy.

"Work on how suppression orders will be upheld in the digital age will continue," he said.

Ms Millane, 22, was killed in December last year shortly after arriving in Auckland on holiday, in a crime that shocked New Zealand.

A 27-year-old man has pleaded not guilty to her murder.

The row is the second time the New Zealand government has taken social media giants to task in recent months.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern led global efforts to force them to curb hate speech in the wake of the Christchurch mosques massacre in March, when a gunman killed 51 Muslim worshippers as they gathered for Friday prayers.

"We would like to build on the constructive spirit that emerged from our work with the New Zealand government on the call for action on Christchurch," Google said.

More about

Google New Zealand
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

Good deals must share July 1-7: 1-for-1 KFC for National Fried Chicken Day
1-for-1 KFC fried chicken today for one day only
8 people taken to hospital after fire at Ang Mo Kio shops, temporary housing provided for affected residents
8 people taken to hospital after fire at Ang Mo Kio shops, temporary housing provided for affected residents
How to buy your first Rolex
How to buy your first Rolex
Netflix helped me drop 20kg within a year
Netflix helped me drop 20kg within a year
&#039;Alien-looking&#039; Aaron Kwok in live-stream video shocks fans
'Alien-looking' Aaron Kwok in live-stream video shocks fans
Woman who waited years for public housing hid husband&#039;s death
Woman who waited years for public housing hid husband's death
5 classic Neoprint poses we miss - and where you can still take one in Singapore
Here's where you can get Japan's famous giant cotton candy in Orchard
Eddie Peng slapped with $130 fine and the reason is bananas
Eddie Peng slapped with $130 fine and the reason is bananas
Foodpanda rider being investigated by police for allegedly cheating customer in Punggol
Foodpanda rider being investigated by police for allegedly cheating customer in Punggol
Local celebrities take on #bottlecapchallenge with hilarious results
Local celebrities take on #bottlecapchallenge with hilarious results
School trip tragedy: Malaysian boy dies after falling through rotting bus floorboard
School trip tragedy: Malaysian boy dies after falling through rotting bus floorboard
In a first, 2 men charged after allegedly flying drones within 5km of air base without valid permit
2 men charged after allegedly flying drones within 5km of air base without valid permit

LIFESTYLE

The best 1-for-1 hotel buffet dining promotions in Singapore (July 2019)
The best 1-for-1 hotel buffet dining promotions in Singapore (July 2019)
House tour: the stunning &#039;secret garden house&#039; in Bukit Timah
House tour: the stunning 'secret garden house' in Bukit Timah
10 unforgettable things to do in New Zealand, according to these Asian influencers
10 unforgettable things to do in New Zealand, according to these Asian influencers
Beginner&#039;s guide to makeup tools: Brushes and sponges
Beginner's guide to makeup tools: Brushes and sponges

Home Works

House tour: the stunning &#039;secret garden house&#039; in Bukit Timah
House tour: the stunning 'secret garden house' in Bukit Timah
5 unexpected costs of owning a home (and ways to avoid them)
5 unexpected costs of owning a home (and ways to avoid them)
House Tour: This luxurious 2,700 sq metre house features a courtyard, fitness centre, squash court, and more
House Tour: This luxurious 2,700 sq metre house features a courtyard, fitness centre, squash court, and more
8 things no one tells you about the bathroom that affects your renovation
8 things no one tells you about the bathroom that affects your renovation

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Police officer in Taiwan dies after train passenger stabs him
Police officer in Taiwan dies after train passenger stabs him
Indonesian tries to sell kidney for son&#039;s brain tumour op, hospital does it for free
Indonesian tries to sell kidney for son's brain tumour op, hospital does it for free
10 hotel room hacks to make the most out of the amenities
10 hotel room hacks to make the most out of the amenities
No joke: Woman gets a big sss-scare at Singapore Zoo
No joke: Woman gets a big sss-scare at Singapore Zoo

SERVICES