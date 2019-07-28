Gordon Ramsay lashes out at chefs who return or reject Michelin stars

Gordon Ramsay feels that the accolade is not just for the chef but the entire team, and rejecting the stars deprives others of a chance to bask in glory.

Gordon Ramsay has slammed chefs who returned their Michelin stars, criticising them for not being able, or willing, to take the heat under the spotlight.

He feels that the accolade is not just for the chef but the entire team, and rejecting the stars deprives others of a chance to bask in glory.

"Whether it's an Emmy, an Oscar, a Bafta or a Michelin star, it's the icing on the cake, not just for the chef but also for the staff who are equally as focused as the owner," Deadline quoted Ramsay as saying.

He feels that the stars, bestowed by the Michelin Guide since 1926, serve as a useful guide to consumers with editions that have since expanded to cities such as Singapore, Taipei, Shanghai and Bangkok in the region.