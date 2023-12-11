Granada match against Bilbao to resume on Monday after supporter dies

The LaLiga game between Granada and Athletic Bilbao will resume on Monday (Dec 11) after the fixture was abandoned on Sunday following a supporter's death in the stands, the league said.

The game was initially suspended in the 17th minute as paramedics tried to resuscitate a Granada season ticket holder who had suffered a cardiac arrest and it was eventually abandoned an hour later.

The match, in which Bilbao were leading 1-0 following a goal by Inaki Williams in the sixth minute, will resume on Monday at 8pm (4am on Tuesday GMT+8).

The game will restart from the 17th minute, LaLiga added.

