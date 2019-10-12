Great day for losers: Wimpy Kid author gets French medal

Jeff Kinney said he never expected his stories to become such a cult children's hit, selling more than 200 million copies worldwide and spawning four movies.
PHOTO: Twitter/Jeff Kinney
AFP

The Wimpy Kid has finally done good -- and his creator Jeff Kinney has even got a medal from France to prove it.

The American creator of the bestseller "Diary of a Wimpy Kid" books was made an officer of France's Order of Arts and Letters on Monday, an honour also conferred on Nobel laureates T. S. Eliot and Seamus Heaney as well as music megastars such as Bono and David Bowie.

As the medal was pinned to his chest, Kinney, 48, said he never expected his stories to become such a cult children's hit, selling more than 200 million copies worldwide and spawning four movies.

In fact, the cartoonist said that the misadventures of 12-year-old weakling Greg Heffley was initially aimed at adults nostalgic for their middle-school years.

But the geeky loser was quickly adopted as a hilarious anti-hero by a generation of children and teenagers.

"I always wanted to be a newspaper cartoonist," Kinney confessed. "But I didn't have the artistic talent."

His eureka moment came "one day when I realised if I drew at my talent level, which was at the level of an 11- or 12-year-old boy," it might work.

"The biggest surprise to me is being published at all, because the format was so unusual I didn't think it would be published.

THE KIDS ARE COOL

"I fully expected 'Diary of a Wimpy Kid' would be rejected. So I think it's crazy it's in 64 languages now and I'm thrilled that it's translated into French," he told reporters.

Three million copies of the books have been sold in France alone.

"I think this is really incredible. I grew up in Maryland and I studied French when I was in 7th grade and I never could have imagined coming here and being honoured in this way," Kinney added.

The father-of-two said he is convinced that children are much more rounded than they were when he was growing up.

"I think that kids self-identify with being a nerd or a wimp in a way that they didn't when I was growing up.

"I think that kids are much more comfortable in their own skin these days, and that's a really good thing," he added.

Kinney, who has become an advocate for limiting screen time for children, has opened a community bookshop called An Unlikely Story in his adopted hometown of Plainville, Massachusetts, where he also has his studio.

"I feel a huge responsibility to encourage literacy," he said.

"The more people read, the higher their quality of life," he argued, saying that he was shocked to discover that many children in the US have no books in their homes.

But Kinney, who is also a game designer and is now working on an animated series of the books, admitted that he has his work cut out for him -- especially with boys.

He said he struggles to get his own children off the video game Fortnite.

"We are victorious if they spend less than five hours a day on screens at the weekend," he told the BBC.

More about
AUTHORS Books Awards and prizes

TRENDING

Woman dies from injuries suffered in Bukit Batok blaze where fire hose reels could not be used
Woman dies from injuries suffered in Bukit Batok blaze where fire hose reels could not be used
Golden Horse winner Yeo Yann Yann happy she can take MRT without being recognised
Golden Horse winner Yeo Yann Yann happy she can take MRT without being recognised
Family of 3 spotted on Vespa sparks concern among Singapore netizens
Family of 3 spotted on Vespa sparks concern among Singapore netizens
Got $160k? You can now buy this durian taped to a wall
Got $160k? You can now buy this durian taped to a wall
Tang Wei in tears after co-star complained about her frequent toilet trips
Tang Wei in tears after co-star complained about her frequent toilet trips
DJ Lim Peifen responds to flak after son allowed into Jewel Changi Airport attraction without proper footwear
DJ Lim Peifen responds to flak after son allowed into Jewel Changi Airport attraction without proper footwear
Book containing swear words chosen by secondary school for &#039;literary merit&#039;: MOE
Book containing swear words chosen by secondary school for 'literary merit': MOE
Joseph Schooling getting thicc? So what, say netizens
Joseph Schooling getting thicc? So what, say netizens
Farrer Road hit-and-run death: Maid&#039;s employers said they will pay for her children&#039;s school fees
Farrer Road hit-and-run death: Maid's employers said they will pay for her children's school fees
Thai man freezes to death after giving his blankets to daughter
Thai man freezes to death after giving his blankets to daughter
Local hotpot restaurant continues sale of rabbit meat dishes despite social media outcry
Local hotpot restaurant continues sale of rabbit meat dishes despite social media outcry
This luxury confinement centre in Singapore which costs $12k per stay is making me want to have my first child
This luxury confinement centre in Singapore which costs $12k per stay is making me want to have my first child

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

$6.95 Impossible burger at MOS, $10 Ippudo ramen &amp; other deals this week
$6.95 Impossible burger at MOS, $10 Ippudo ramen & other deals this week
7 things you might not know all SQ girls can do
7 things you might not know all SQ girls can do
How to prove adultery for divorce purposes in Singapore
How to prove adultery for divorce purposes in Singapore
Guide to choosing the best digital door locks for your homes and businesses in Singapore 2019
Guide to choosing the best digital door locks for your homes and businesses in Singapore 2019

Home Works

In this space-efficient Clementi HDB home, no room goes to waste
In this space-efficient Clementi HDB home, no room goes to waste
How to de-clutter your home, one room at a time
How to de-clutter your home, one room at a time
How to design a balcony
How to design a balcony
11 best hardware stores for all your DIY needs
11 best hardware stores for all your DIY needs

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Peeping tom in Thailand caught in the act in video taken by victim
Peeping tom in Thailand caught in the act in video taken by victim
Woman, 53, found dead in Geylang hotel room
Woman, 53, found dead in Geylang hotel room
8-year-old Chinese boy swallows coin to get out of doing homework
8-year-old Chinese boy swallows coin to get out of doing homework
Is she a contortionist? Woman in Taiwan climbs into crane machine and steals 2 plushies
Is she a contortionist? Woman in Taiwan climbs into crane machine and steals 2 plushies

SERVICES