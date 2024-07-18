Greece shuts Acropolis for part of day as heatwave continues

ATHENS — Greece shut the Acropolis, its most visited ancient site, for several hours in the afternoon on Wednesday (July 17) as the country baked in yet another heatwave that sent temperatures up to 38 degrees Celsius.

As with many countries in Europe, Greece has repeatedly seen high temperatures disrupt daily activities since June, and hundreds of wildfires have broken out following the warmest winter on record that scientists link to global climate change.

Schools and tourist sites have been shut, outdoor work hours curtailed, and six tourists died in June during a period of prolonged heat, highlighting the dangers of exposure as the temperature hovers near or above 40°C.

The Acropolis, on a rocky hill overlooking Athens, draws hundreds of thousands of tourists every year, and was closed from noon until 5.00 pm (0900 to 1400 GMT).

"This is abnormal for all across the world, right? What is it, they said, that by the end of these 50 years we're not going to be able to keep up with climate change anymore," said Andrea Warren, 36, from Canada, as other tourists came down the hill behind her.

"We are experiencing an intense climate change... and that's why the state has to adapt, bearing in mind always the protection of its people and in particular of its workers," said Labour Minister Niki Kerameus.

Hellenic Red Cross crews handed out bottles of water to tourists — some in hats — waiting to enter the Acropolis site before it closed.

The Greek meteorological service has forecast that extreme heat conditions will continue through the weekend, prompting authorities to restrict outdoor work during peak heat hours (0900 GMT to 1400 GMT) this week.

