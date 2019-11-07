Greek police suspect murder in death of US scientist

ATHENS - Greek police suspect foul play in the death of an American scientist whose body was found on Monday on the island of Crete, a week after she went missing, police sources said on Wednesday.

Suzanne Eaton, 60, a molecular biologist at the world-renowned Max Planck Institute in Dresden, Germany, was found dead in a disused military bunker.

A post-mortem on Wednesday concluded that she died of asphyxiation, one police source told Reuters. A second source said contusions found on the victim may have been inflicted to immobilize her.

Eaton had been on the island for a science conference. It was thought she had gone for a run, and colleagues raised the alarm when she failed to return.