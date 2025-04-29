Greenland satellite services disrupted after Spanish power blackout

COPENHAGEN — Remote regions of Greenland have lost access to key satellite services including internet and telephones, the Arctic island's telecoms group said late on Monday (April 28), adding it would investigate whether this was related to a massive power blackout in Spain.

Greenland's Tusass telecoms company said in a statement it had lost connection to satellite equipment based in Spain that provides telephone, internet, TV and radio services.

"Right now there is no contact with our equipment in Maspalomas in Spain, which we are deeply dependent on to be able to supply customers in the satellite area," Tusass said in the statement.

The affected places were remote settlements. It was not immediately clear how many people were being affected.

Late on Monday, power began to be restored in parts of the Iberian Peninsula following a massive outage that brought most of Spain and Portugal to a standstill.

