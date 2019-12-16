Greta Thunberg, German railway company in tweetstorm

BERLIN - Climate activist Greta Thunberg and Germany's national railway company created a tweetstorm on Sunday (Dec 15) after she posted a photo of herself sitting on the floor of a train surrounded by lots of bags.

The image has drawn plenty of comment online about the performance of German railways.

Thunberg posted the tweet late on Saturday with the comment "travelling on overcrowded trains through Germany. And I'm finally on my way home!"

But German railway company Deutsche Bahn suggested that Thunberg may not have spent the whole time sitting on the floor. And the 16-year-old Swedish activist later sought to draw a line under the matter by tweeting that she eventually got a seat and that overcrowded trains are a good thing.

Some Twitter users expressed pity for Thunberg for not being able to get a proper seat on the train for the long ride home from Madrid, where she was attending the UN climate change conference.

Others wished her a safe trip home after months of travelling by trains and boats to different climate events in Europe and the United States.