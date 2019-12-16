Greta Thunberg, German railway company in tweetstorm

Swedish teen climate activist Greta Thunberg arrives to take part at a Friday for Future strike on climate emergency, in Turin, on Dec 13, 2019.
PHOTO: AFP
Associated Press

BERLIN - Climate activist Greta Thunberg and Germany's national railway company created a tweetstorm on Sunday (Dec 15) after she posted a photo of herself sitting on the floor of a train surrounded by lots of bags.

The image has drawn plenty of comment online about the performance of German railways.

Thunberg posted the tweet late on Saturday with the comment "travelling on overcrowded trains through Germany. And I'm finally on my way home!"

But German railway company Deutsche Bahn suggested that Thunberg may not have spent the whole time sitting on the floor. And the 16-year-old Swedish activist later sought to draw a line under the matter by tweeting that she eventually got a seat and that overcrowded trains are a good thing.

Some Twitter users expressed pity for Thunberg for not being able to get a proper seat on the train for the long ride home from Madrid, where she was attending the UN climate change conference.

Others wished her a safe trip home after months of travelling by trains and boats to different climate events in Europe and the United States.

Thunberg doesn't fly on planes because it's considered harmful to the climate. Last week, she was named Time magazine's Person of the Year for her efforts to prod government and others to take faster actions in fighting climate change.

Deutsche Bahn, which used to be famous for its punctuality, has come under fire in recent years for delays, last-minute train cancellations and expensive ticket fares.

In Deutsche Bahn's first reply to the teenager's initial tweet, the company wished her a good trip back home and adding that "we continue working hard on getting more trains, connections and seats".

Later, however, the railway company wrote in a statement to the media that Thunberg had a seat in first class between Kassel and Hamburg and that other members of her team were already sitting in first class from Frankfurt onwards.

In the photo on Twitter, Thunberg is sitting on the floor at the end of a rail car with her back leaning against a suitcase, staring out of a window. There's an empty food box next to her and more suitcases and backpacks piled up by her side.

Later on Sunday, Deutsche Bahn tweeted twice more in regard to Thunberg's train travels through Germany.

In the first tweet, the company thanks the teenager for supporting Deutsche Bahn's battle against climate change and pointed out that the train she used had been running 100 per cent on eco-friendly electricity.

In the second tweet, however, Deutsche Bahn seemed to suggest that Thunberg hadn't spent the entire train ride sitting on the floor.

The company pointed out to the teenager that "it would have been even nicer if you had also reported how friendly and competently our team served you at your seat in first class".

Thunberg later tweeted that the fact she didn't first sit in a seat wasn't meant as a knock against Deutsche Bahn.

She wrote that "this is no problem of course and I never said it was. Overcrowded trains is a great sign because it means the demand for train travel is high!"

More about
ENVIRONMENTAL ISSUES Twitter

TRENDING

Signalling fault hits North-South Line during Monday morning rush
Signalling fault hits North-South Line during Monday morning rush
Former Channel 8 actress Lin Liyun dies at age 58
Former Channel 8 actress Lin Liyun dies at age 58
Five Guys opens in Singapore: Are the $17 burgers and $10 milkshakes worth queuing for? Here&#039;s the verdict
Five Guys opens today: Are the $17 burgers and $10 milkshakes worth queuing for? Here's the verdict
On a budget? Here are the best things to do in Johor Bahru for cheap!
On a budget? Here are the best things to do in Johor Bahru for cheap!
Police investigating NTU student for false information over alleged assault
Police investigating NTU student for false information over alleged assault
73 PMD-related fires from Jan to Sept, figure is highest in 5 years
73 PMD-related fires from Jan to Sept, figure is highest in 5 years
Jacqueline Wong returns home after 8 months in hiding, here&#039;s what she says in tears
Jacqueline Wong returns home after 8 months in hiding, here's what she says in tears
Eric Chou loves Singapore so much, he wrote us a song
Eric Chou loves Singapore so much, he wrote us a song
The 10 best beauty buys at Daiso that will fit right into your beauty routine
The 10 best beauty buys at Daiso that will fit right into your beauty routine
Gossip mill: Qi Yuwu looks dashing in period costume in Mediacorp’s new drama — and other entertainment news this week
Gossip mill: Qi Yuwu looks dashing in period costume in Mediacorp’s new drama — and other entertainment news this week
4 most haunted hotels in Malaysia perfect for your ghost-hunting adventure
4 most haunted hotels in Malaysia perfect for your ghost-hunting adventure
Chinese journalist publishes article full of errors, netizens say it&#039;s okay because she&#039;s pretty
Chinese journalist publishes article full of errors, netizens say it's okay because she's pretty

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Hold your wedding at a coffee shop and save $26,000
Hold your wedding at a coffee shop and save $26,000
Singapore coffee (kopi) guide: Difference in price and how to order
Singapore coffee (kopi) guide: Difference in price and how to order
Snacc Attacc: We try KitKat&#039;s new Singapore Laksa, Prata with Fish Curry flavour and it is packed with spice!
We try KitKat's new Singapore Laksa, Prata with Fish Curry flavour and it is packed with spice!
This Korean BBQ buffet stall in Singapore is giving a 15% discount to customers who are underweight
This Korean BBQ buffet stall in Singapore is giving a 15% discount to customers who are underweight

Home Works

An easy guide to choosing the right light for your dining room
An easy guide to choosing the right light for your dining room
House tour: A Tiong Bahru flat with patterned tiles and a nostalgic style
House tour: A Tiong Bahru flat with patterned tiles and a nostalgic style
How to choose paint colours for each space in your home
How to choose paint colours for each space in your home
8 unusual kitchen backsplash ideas that are not tiles or glass
8 unusual kitchen backsplash ideas that are not tiles or glass

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

No joke: Japanese mum soothes clingy child with life-sized cut-out
No joke: Japanese mum soothes clingy child with life-sized cut-out
This Made My Day: Couple dishes out free lunch and friendship to elderly in Bedok
This Made My Day: Couple dishes out free lunch and friendship to elderly in Bedok
Thai man takes a dump, finds 10m-long tapeworm hanging from his butt
Thai man takes a dump, finds 10m-long tapeworm hanging from his butt
Customer uses Gojek as courier service, ends up losing 80 homemade cupcakes
Customer uses Gojek as courier service, ends up losing 80 homemade cupcakes

SERVICES