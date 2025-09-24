Greta Thunberg says recognition of Palestinian state must be paired with 'real action'

MADRID — Climate campaigner Greta Thunberg on Tuesday (Sept 23) challenged countries that have recognised a Palestinian state to back up what she called "symbolic gestures" with more pressure on Israel to end its offensive on the Gaza Strip.

Thunberg is attempting to reach Gaza on a flotilla of boats aiming to break Israel's naval blockade and deliver food and other humanitarian supplies to the shattered enclave.

"Of course it's good that the Palestinian cause is more on the agenda, but these symbolic gestures will lead nowhere unless they are accompanied with real action," Thunberg told Reuters via video conference while at sea near Greece.

She said states had a legal duty to do everything in their power to stop what a United Nations Commission of Inquiry and human rights groups have described as "genocide".

Israel denies its military campaign in Gaza amounts to genocide. It says recognition of a Palestinian state gives a "reward to terrorism".

Flotilla comprises over 50 boats

The Hamas-led attack on Israel that triggered the war in October 2023 killed 1,200 people and saw 251 others taken hostage, according to Israeli tallies. More than 65,000 Palestinians have been killed, according to local health authorities.

Thunberg already unsuccessfully attempted to break Israel's naval blockade of Gaza by sailing to the territory in June with other activists. Israeli forces seized their small aid ship and they were deported from the country.

Israel has maintained the blockade on the coastal enclave since Hamas seized control of Gaza in 2007, saying it is needed to prevent weapons smuggling.

The new Global Sumud Flotilla, from the Arabic word for "steadfastness", comprises over 50 civilian boats with thousands of registered participants from 44 countries.

Two weeks ago, its members reported being attacked by two separate drone strikes while anchored at a port in Tunisia, although all passengers and crew were unharmed. Tunisia said it was investigating, without accusing any party or country.

"We have drones flying above us every night, but for Palestinians, especially in Gaza, those drones are dropping bombs constantly," Thunberg said, wearing her signature, frog-shaped green hat.

"This mission is about Gaza, it isn't about us. And no risks that we could take could even come close to the risks the Palestinians are facing every day."

Israel's Foreign Ministry says the flotilla's mission serves Hamas rather than the people in Gaza.

The 22-year-old Swedish activist, who gained global fame in her early teens by leading school strikes calling for climate action, has stepped down from the Sumud Flotilla's steering committee following disagreements over its communications strategy.

Thunberg said she believed she could contribute better to the mission outside leadership and that the decision "in no way" affected her commitment to the Palestinian cause.

