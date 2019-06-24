Grey seals mimic human speech and music

SCOTLAND, UK - If it sounds like this grey seal is singing 'Twinkle twinkle, little star'...that is because it is.

Researchers at Scotland's University of St. Andrews have found the marine mammals have the ability to mimic speech and songs using the same production mechanism as humans.

The three seals - Zola, Gandalf and Janice - were first trained to imitate common seal sounds.

Those behind the study hope it could be used as a new model to study speech disorders by providing what they call a "better understanding of the evolution of vocal learning."