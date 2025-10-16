Guatemalan officials resign after maximum security jailbreak

GUATEMALA CITY — Guatemala's President Bernardo Arevalo said on Wednesday (Oct 15) he had accepted the resignations of his minister of governance and two deputies in the wake of an August jailbreak from a maximum security prison.

Governance Minister Francisco Jimenez stepped down alongside his anti-narcotics and border security deputy Claudia Palencia and his security deputy Jose Portillo, Arevalo said.

Authorities on Sunday confirmed the August breakout of 20 prisoners who are allegedly members of the Barrio 18 gang. The prisoners were allegedly helped by people dressed in police uniform.

