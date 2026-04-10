Gulf states eye cheap Ukrainian interceptor drone as Iranian attacks drain missile stocks

TOKYO — Gulf states including Saudi Arabia and the UAE are exploring a US$2,500 (S$3,200) Ukrainian-designed interceptor drone as a cheaper way to counter Iranian attacks that are depleting stockpiles of US-made missiles, a Japanese firm marketing the technology overseas told Reuters.

Since the start of the US-Israeli war with Iran, Tehran has launched waves of cheap mass‑produced drones, including Shaheds similar to those Russia uses in Ukraine.

Gulf states and US forces have largely relied on costly interceptor missiles to shoot them down, underscoring a broader shift in air combat in which cheaper systems deployed in volume can steadily erode stock of advanced air defence missiles.

"Everyone started doing the maths. It simply doesn't make economic sense and people are finally waking up to that," said Toru Tokushige the chief executive of Terra Drone.

There has been a surge of inquiries from the Middle East since the war began, he added.

[[nid:733305]]