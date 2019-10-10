Gunman kills two in livestreamed attack at German synagogue

BERLIN/HALLE, Germany - A gunman who denounced Jews opened fire outside a German synagogue on Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the Jewish year, and killed two people as he livestreamed his attack.

Several German media outlets said the perpetrator acted alone on Wednesday in the eastern German city of Halle. He fatally shot a woman outside the synagogue and a man inside a nearby kebab shop.

Two other people were seriously injured, but regional broadcaster MDR said their condition was not critical.

Police said they had detained one person, reported by German magazines Spiegel and Focus Online to be a 27-year-old German named Stephan B. His full name cannot be published under German privacy laws.

Video broadcast on Amazon's gaming subsidiary Twitch showed a young man with a shaven head first reciting a short statement in broken English while sitting in a parked car.

"I think the Holocaust never happened," he began, before adding "feminism is the cause of decline in birth rates in the West" and mentioning mass immigration.

He concluded: "The root of all these problems is the Jew", before embarking on his shooting spree.

A spokeswoman for Amazon said Twitch "worked with urgency to remove this content and will permanently suspend any accounts found to be posting or reposting content of this abhorrent act."

In the video, the man drove to the synagogue, found the gates shut and unsuccessfully sought to force the gates open.

He then shot several rounds at a woman passerby.

"We saw via the camera system at our synagogue that a heavily armed perpetrator with a steel helmet and a gun tried to shoot open our doors," Max Privorozki, Halle's Jewish community chairman, told the Stuttgarter Zeitung newspaper.

"We barricaded the doors from inside and waited for the police," he said, adding that about 70 to 80 people were inside the synagogue observing Yom Kippur, known as the Day of Atonement which is marked by fasting and solemn prayer.