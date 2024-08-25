Haaland hat-trick as Man City, Brighton, Arsenal share top spot

MANCHESTER, England - Erling Haaland netted a hat-trick to fire Manchester City to a 4-1 victory over promoted Ipswich Town on Saturday (Aug 24) and lift the champions to the top of the Premier League table.

They lead on goal difference from Brighton & Hove Albion, who defeated Manchester United 2-1 with a last-gasp goal, and Arsenal who struck twice late on to earn a gritty 2-0 win at Aston Villa.

Tottenham Hotspur handed last-placed Everton more misery with a 4-0 victory and West Ham earned their first win of the season, 2-0 over Crystal Palace.

Manchester City scored three times in less than four minutes after conceding a shock early goal to crush Ipswich and remain perfect in their quest for a fifth consecutive league title.

Haaland kicked off City's trio of goals in 191 seconds with a penalty in the 12th minute. Kevin De Bruyne netted less than two minutes later and Haaland struck again to all but seal the victory at Etihad Stadium.

"Last season (Haaland) struggled a lot, especially at the beginning," City manager Pep Guardiola said. "He felt tired and niggles most of the time. This time with the rest with no Euros, he has arrived with a good vibe. The numbers are unbelievable."

Late winner

Brighton earned a dramatic home victory over United at the Amex when Joao Pedro scored in the fifth minute of added time.

Brighton striker Danny Welbeck scored the opener against his former club before Amad Diallo drew Erik ten Hag's men and the game looked destined for a draw.

Brighton's pressure paid off, however, when Simon Adingra chipped the ball over United's defenders for an unmarked Pedro who headed home.

"It was very emotional, always when you get the win in the last minute, it is," Brighton manager Fabian Huerzeler said.

"I think we deserved to win, we had a good game not a perfect game."

Goals from Leandro Trossard and Thomas Partey secured Arsenal's win at Villa.

The victory was a measure of revenge after Villa beat the Gunners twice last season, losses that ultimately ended Arsenal's chances of winning the title.

Ollie Watkins missed two gilt-edged chances before substitute Trossard scored in the 67th minute with his first touch and Partey doubled the lead.

"A strong start is always good, especially for the feeling, how you go into a new season," Trossard said.

"It's so early on so it's hard to predict what it's going to be at the end of the season, but it's definitely what we're aiming for, is to win games."

Keeper Jordan Pickford's error and Son Heung-min's brace helped Spurs to a comprehensive 4-0 victory over struggling Everton.

Yves Bissouma and Cristian Romero also scored as Tottenham eased to their first win of the campaign against a visiting side who have conceded seven times in two games.

"The performance was good," Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou said. "It's really encouraging for us."

Second-half goals from Tomas Soucek and Jarrod Bowen fired West Ham to victory at Selhurst Park.

The visitors broke the deadlock when Palace struggled to clear the ball and Soucek steered the ball home.

Hammers captain Bowen added the second, latching on to a brilliant pass by Max Kilman before lashing a left-footed shot into the net.

There were more heroics from the goalscorers when West Ham's fans charged down to celebrate Soucek's goal, causing an advertising hoarding to collapse, trapping a ball boy.

Soucek held the hoarding so the child could wriggle out, with Bowen pulling the boy through his teammate's legs to safety.

"I just managed to grab him out as quick as possible, it was just instinct, just to do it," Bowen said.

Leicester City were beaten 2-1 by Fulham and early struggles continued for fellow league newcomers Southampton who lost 1-0 to Nottingham Forest.

ALSO READ: Manchester City celebrate record fourth successive league title