Haleon to recall batches of some Robitussin adult cough syrups due to contamination

The company logo for Haleon and the trading info is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, US, on July 20, 2022.
PHOTO: Reuters
January 28, 2024 3:16 AM

UNITED STATES - Haleon is recalling some lots of its adult cough syrup Robitussin because of microbial contamination, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has said.

The consumer healthcare company is recalling the cough syrup, sold under the brand name "Robitussin Honey CF Max Day Adult" in four-ounce (118 ml) and eight-ounce doses (236 ml), along with its eight-ounce nighttime version.

Using the tainted drugs could potentially cause severe or life-threatening adverse events like fungal infections in patients with compromised immunity, the FDA said in a release on Jan 24.

However, it added, Haleon has so far not received any reports of adverse events related to these syrups.

The company, which was spun off from GSK in 2022, is notifying its distributors and customers directly and has provided them with instructions for the return of all the drugs to be recalled, the regulator said.

Haleon did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

