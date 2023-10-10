world

Hamas official says group is open to discussions over truce with Israel

Flames and smoke billow during Israeli strikes in Gaza on Oct 9, 2023.
PHOTO: Reuters
PUBLISHED ONOctober 10, 2023 1:39 AM

A senior Hamas official said the group is open to discussions over a possible truce with Israel, having "achieved its targets."

Moussa Abu Marzouk told Al Jazeera in a phone interview that Hamas was open to "something of that sort" and "all political dialogues" when asked whether the Islamist group is willing to discuss a possible ceasefire.

