Hamas official says group is open to discussions over truce with Israel
PHOTO: Reuters
A senior Hamas official said the group is open to discussions over a possible truce with Israel, having "achieved its targets."
Moussa Abu Marzouk told Al Jazeera in a phone interview that Hamas was open to "something of that sort" and "all political dialogues" when asked whether the Islamist group is willing to discuss a possible ceasefire.
ALSO READ: Hamas threatens to kill captives if Israel strikes civilians