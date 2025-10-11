Hamas, Palestinian factions reject any 'foreign guardianship' over Gaza
PHOTO: Vantor/Handout via Reuters
CAIRO — Hamas, Islamic Jihad, and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine rejected in a joint statement on Friday (Oct 10) any "foreign guardianship" over Gaza, stressing that its governance is a purely internal Palestinian matter.
They also expressed their readiness to benefit from Arab and international participation in the reconstruction of the enclave.
