Hamas, Palestinian factions reject any 'foreign guardianship' over Gaza

A satellite image shows an overview of refugee tents in Khan Younis, Oct 10, 2025.
PHOTO: Vantor/Handout via Reuters
PUBLISHED ONOctober 11, 2025 3:03 AM

CAIRO Hamas, Islamic Jihad, and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine rejected in a joint statement on Friday (Oct 10) any "foreign guardianship" over Gaza, stressing that its governance is a purely internal Palestinian matter.

They also expressed their readiness to benefit from Arab and international participation in the reconstruction of the enclave.

