Hamas publishes names of 20 Israeli hostages to be released

People hold placards with pictures of hostages who were kidnapped in the deadly Oct 7, 2023 attack by Hamas, after a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza went into effect, at "Hostages square" in Tel Aviv, Israel, Oct 11, 2025.
PHOTO: Reuters file
PUBLISHED ONOctober 13, 2025 6:35 AM

DUBAI — Palestinian group Hamas published on Monday (Oct 13) the names of the 20 Israeli hostages to be released under the first phase of a ceasefire agreement with Israel.

The names included Bar Abraham Kupershtein, Evyatar David, Yosef-Chaim Ohana, Segev Kalfon, Avinatan Or, Elkana Bohbot, Maxim Herkin, Nimrod Cohen, Matan Angrest, Matan Zangauker, Eitan Horn, Eitan Abraham Mor, Gali Berman, Ziv Berman, Omri Miran, Alon Ohel, Guy Gilboa-Dalal, Rom Braslavski, Ariel Cunio and David Cunio.

