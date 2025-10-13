Hamas publishes names of 20 Israeli hostages to be released

DUBAI — Palestinian group Hamas published on Monday (Oct 13) the names of the 20 Israeli hostages to be released under the first phase of a ceasefire agreement with Israel.

The names included Bar Abraham Kupershtein, Evyatar David, Yosef-Chaim Ohana, Segev Kalfon, Avinatan Or, Elkana Bohbot, Maxim Herkin, Nimrod Cohen, Matan Angrest, Matan Zangauker, Eitan Horn, Eitan Abraham Mor, Gali Berman, Ziv Berman, Omri Miran, Alon Ohel, Guy Gilboa-Dalal, Rom Braslavski, Ariel Cunio and David Cunio.

