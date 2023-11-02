Hamas says 195 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza's Jabalia

At least 195 Palestinians were killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza's Jabalia refugee camp on Tuesday (Oct 31) and Wednesday, the Hamas-run government media office said.

Some 120 were still missing under the rubble, and at least 777 more were wounded, the office said in a statement.

Israel said it had targeted and killed Hamas leaders in the camp.

