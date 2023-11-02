Hamas says 195 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza's Jabalia
PHOTO: Reuters
At least 195 Palestinians were killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza's Jabalia refugee camp on Tuesday (Oct 31) and Wednesday, the Hamas-run government media office said.
Some 120 were still missing under the rubble, and at least 777 more were wounded, the office said in a statement.
Israel said it had targeted and killed Hamas leaders in the camp.
