Hamas says 195 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza's Jabalia

A man reacts as Palestinians search for casualties a day after Israeli strikes on houses in Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip, Nov 1, 2023.
PHOTO: Reuters
PUBLISHED ONNovember 02, 2023 1:51 AM

At least 195 Palestinians were killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza's Jabalia refugee camp on Tuesday (Oct 31) and Wednesday, the Hamas-run government media office said.

Some 120 were still missing under the rubble, and at least 777 more were wounded, the office said in a statement.

Israel said it had targeted and killed Hamas leaders in the camp.

